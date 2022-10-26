SportsIcon launches the Future Icons initiative to launch the careers of athletes around the world

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, UK, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SportsIcon, the NFT platform for athletes, has announced its Future Icons program.





Fans can invest in the next generation of athletes who could change the world. By investing they can participate in their financial success.

Currently, young athletes with a passion to compete at a national or international level, are struggling to get the significant financial backing to get to that stage.

This often leads to athletes having to become entrepreneurs, business people and financial wizards when all they want to do is train and focus on the sport. Without this initial financial stability, a lot of brilliant stars never make it to professional athletes.

SportsIcon's Future Icons program will allow fans to invest in upcoming athletes, share in their success and connect with them.

Fans are now able to invest in athletes they believe in and participate in their financial upside, supporting them with a framework that otherwise doesn’t exist. If an athlete's career takes off then the fans that helped make that dream come true will increase the value of the NFTs that they own, and that helped make it happen.

SportsIcon CEO and Co-Founder Chris Worsey said:

"We want to democratise opportunity for athletes. There are thousands of athletes globally that are good enough but never make it due to a lack of capital and network. We aim to change that!

Fans will support athletes at the earlier stages of their career and will be rewarded through financial upside, money can’t buy experiences and community.

Imagine identifying an athlete that goes on to have a career like Lewis Hamilton or Serina Williams - and you were part of the backing that made them into legends, the upside will be very substantial indeed.

We think this is a revolutionary idea enabled by web3 that can completely redefine fan to athlete relationships".

Fans and athletes that want to be considered for the Future Icons program can sign up here: https://futureicons.sportsicon.com/

SportsIcon is backed by rapper turned investor Nas, Dapper Labs, Dapper Labs CEO Roham Gharegozlou, Jeffrey Katenzburg WndrCo, Youtube Founder Chad Hurley, Hedera and Reserve Founder Andrew Masanto and ex NBA star Andrew Bogut.

