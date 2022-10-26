Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market - Explore Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Players - 2030

Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market

Need for accelerated product development, & to improve teamwork and communication in the enterprise to drive global market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in need for accelerated product development, growth of the IoT sector, and surge need to improve teamwork and communication in enterprise drive the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market.

On the contrary, frequent failure rates hinder market growth. However, the surge in the adoption of agile services among non-IT industries and emerging applications of agile in the growing big data complex landscape would open new opportunities in the coming years.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented on the basis of methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the methodology, the market is divided into the scrum, scrum/XP, scrumban, Kanban, custom hybrid, and others. The scrum segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to an increase in the adoption of the scrum by various software development companies to improve performance. However, the Kanban segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. The IT & telecom segment held the largest revenue in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for two-fifths of the market.

The global enterprise agile transformation services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Accenture Plc., Agile Sparks, Broadcom Inc., Endava Plc, Hexaware, Technologies Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, LeadingAgile, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Symphony Solutions, Xebia Group, and Access AVENUE- A S.

Key Findings of the Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market:

• By methodology, the scrum segment led the enterprise agile transformation services market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

• By organization size, large enterprises accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

• By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

• Depending on the industry vertical, the IT & telecom segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

