Japan Bound Partners with Japanese Ecommerce Company ZenPlus

Japan Bound has partnered with ecommerce company ZenPlus to improve access to Japanese anime merchandise and quality Japanese vendors and manufacturers.
Zenplus is basically an Amazon Japan that can ship anywhere in the world, powered by tons of quality Japanese vendors.”JAPAN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese anime and culture publication Japan Bound has partnered with ecommerce company ZenPlus to improve access to exclusive Japanese anime merchandise and quality Japanese vendors and manufacturers.
What is Japan Bound?
Japan Bound is a Japanese culture and pop-culture publication. Started in 2019 by Limarc Ambalina, Japan Bound has more than doubled readership year-over-year since 2020. The company publishes anime watch guides helping anime lovers learn the best places to watch Bleach, the best places to watch Fullmetal Alchemist, and more.
Aside from anime and manga, Japan Bound also publishes Japanese culture articles, teaching readers what a kimono is, or about the traditional Japanese senbei snack.
What is ZenPlus?
ZenPlus is a Japanese ecommerce platform powered by local Japanese vendors and manufacturers.
“Before I lived in Japan, I had always marvelled at the endless amount of video games, anime merch, and other goods that just didn’t make it out of the country,” writes Japan Bound Owner Limarc Ambalina. “Zenplus is basically an Amazon Japan that can ship anywhere in the world, powered by tons of quality Japanese vendors.”
For anime figure enthusiasts, retro gamers, and pokemon card collectors, ZenPlus is exactly the type of platform they’ve been looking for.
The Partnership
Japan Bound has partnered with ZenPlus to highlight the best merchandise and vendors on the platform.
Home to over 90,000 monthly anime fans and Japan enthusiasts, Japan Bound is the perfect place to promote this platform to the world.
Every month, Japan Bound will publish articles highlighting the best anime goods, traditional Japanese clothing, food, and other items available for sale on the ZenPlus platform. The company hopes to help the world learn more about Japanese culture and help ZenPlus grow their user base.
