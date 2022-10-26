Starfrost receives ISO 9001 quality management accreditation

Cooling equipment specialists Starfrost have received accreditation for ISO 9001, an international recognized standard for quality management and quality assurance.

LOWESTOFT, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ISO 9001 certification, examines quality management principles including a strong customer focus, motivation and implication of top management, the process approach to effective quality management and continual improvement.

ISO standard and certification standards align with Starfrost's global business strategy. The quality management system was selected specifically to strengthen Starfrost's ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

Andy Pipe, Head of Production & Quality at Starfrost, said: "Acquiring the ISO certification is a demonstration of Starfrost's commitment to provide equipment and services of the highest standard to our global client base as well as proving our ongoing commitment to developing our management systems"

Andy added: "The award provides a solid foundation upon which Starfrost can continue to grow sustainably into the future, helping the team to monitor and manage quality across the business. Quality is at the core of everything we do at Starfrost, and ISO certification enables us to maintain and deliver high standard products and services to our valued customers."

Starfrost designs and manufactures industrial freezing and chilling equipment and services across the globe. This recognition of excellence in quality management will further their reputation both in the UK and internationally within the food industry.

