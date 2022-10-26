OM SYSTEM Announces New OM-5 Camera, Update to the Olympus E-M5 Mark III; Preorder at B&H Photo

Photography News: OM SYSTEM Introduces the OM5 their top-of-the-line Micro Four Third Mirrorless Camera

B&H is pleased to share the new OM SYSTEM OM5 Camera, featuring a 20.4MP BSI Live MOS Sensor and TruePic IX Image Processor built into a durable magnesium-alloy body that weighs less than a pound with a battery and memory card included.

Building on the success of the Olympus E-M5 Mark III, the new OM-5 camera boasts a new image processor, updated and improved weather construction, and improved body and Sync IS. Handheld High Res Shot has been added, as has Live ND mode. Interval mode exposure smoothing, Starry Sky AF, Custom AF Target Mode, MF Assist Focus Indicator, Movie Picture Mode (OM-Log), and Vertical Video are just some of the features that have been added. The OM-5 features in-body 5-axis image stabilization to alleviate up to 6.5 stops of camera shake, and Sync IS allowing for up to 7.5 stops, allowing long shutter speeds when shooting handheld. This new addition benefits DCI and UHD 4k video recording, the former utilizing a true 24p frame rate, and all with no recording limit. A new Vertical Video mode provides a 9:16 aspect ratio for easily integrating videos on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and other similar social-media platforms.

Product Highlights:

20.4MP Live MOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

TruePic IX Image Processor

2.36m-Dot Eye-Level OLED EVF

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Vari-Angle Touchscreen

DCI 4K/24p & UHD 4K/30p Video Recording

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

30 fps Shooting, ISO 200-25600

121-Point All Cross-Type Phase-Detect AF

High-Res Shot, Live ND & Composite Modes

Weather-Sealed Construction

The OM-5's focusing system utilizes 121 phase-detection AF points and 121 contrast-detection AF points. All 121 phase-detection points are cross-type for improved precision in mixed lighting conditions. The OM-5 also allows for four custom target settings to be saved. Eye and Face Detection have also been improved and a Starry Sky focus mode has been included, enabling precise focusing, even in the darkest hours of the night.

The OM-5 is available as a body only, as well as with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm f/4 PRO Lens.

