EMD Serono Showcases Depth of MS Portfolio at ECTRIMS Supporting Commitment to Advancing MS Care

Improvements in Quality of Life Over 2 Years in Patients Treated With Cladribine Tablets for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: Final Analysis of CLARIFY-MS Solari A, Montalban X, Lechner-Scott J, Piehl F, Brochet B, Langdon D, Hupperts R, Selmaj K, Havrdova EK, Patti F, Brieva L, Maida EM, Alexandri N, Smyk A, Nolting A, Keller B, on behalf of the CLARIFY Investigators P108 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Jeannette Lechner-Scott

Early Onset of Action and Sustained Efficacy of MRI Outcomes during Cladribine Tablets Treatment in Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: Results of the 2-year MAGNIFY-MS Study De Stefano N, Achiron A, Barkhof F, Chan A, Derfuss T, Hodgkinson S, Leocani L, Montalban X, Prat A, Schmierer K, Sellebjerg F, Vermersch P, Wiendl H, Keller B, Smyk A, Gardner L P717 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Nicola De Stefano

Updated Post-Approval Safety of Cladribine Tablets in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, With Particular Reference to Liver Safety Giovannoni G, Leist T, Jack D, Galazka A, Nolting A P341 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Gavin Giovannoni

High Adherence and Minimal Delays of Year 2 Treatment in People with Multiple Sclerosis Treated with Cladribine Tablets: Results from Multi-Country Patient Support Programmes Oh J, Ayer M, Alroughani R, Lemieux C, Morgan K, D'Eramo M, Vella T, Boshra A, de Souza S, Verdun di Cantogno E, Sabidó M P727 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00 CEST Presenter: Jiwon Oh

Treatment Emergent Adverse Events Experienced Early and Transiently in the Treatment Course with Cladribine Tablets: Data from the CLEVER Real-World Study Ziemssen T, Posevitz-Fejfar, Wagner T, Übler S, Richter J, Müller B, Penner I-K P772 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Talf Ziemssen

Maven4: Phase IV Non-Interventional, Prospective, Spanish Multicenter Study to Evaluate Cladribine Tablets Long Term Effectiveness on Real-World Clinical Practice Saiz A, Aladro Benito Y, Costa-Frossard F, Sánchez Magro I, Rodríguez Antigüedad A P774 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Albert Saiz

Cladribine Protects SH-SY5Y Neuron-Like Cells from Oxidative Stress Conditions In Vitro Eixarch H, Calvo-Barreiro L, Fissolo N, Boschert U, Comabella M, Montalban X, Espejo C P784 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Herena Eixarch

Real-World Use of Cladribine Tablets (Completion Rates and Treatment Persistence) in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis in England: The CLARENCE Study Brownlee W, Amin A, Herbert A, Ashton L P762 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00 CEST Presenter: Wallace Brownlee

Decision-making Factors in Patient Choice to Initiate Treatment with Cladribine: A Preliminary Baseline Analysis From the STATURE Study Allan M, Grech L, Cartwright A, Harding J, Mardan J, O'Maley J, Savickas S, Sharma M, Murambiwa P, Stockle P, Bardsley B, Butler E P304 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Michelle Allan

Assessment of Treatment Satisfaction Across Oral DMTs for Multiple Sclerosis: a Preliminary Baseline Analysis from the STATURE Study. Grech L, Allan M, Cartwright A, Harding J, Mardan J, O'Maley T, Savickas S, Sharma M, Murambiwa P, Stockle P, Bardsley B, Butler E EP1086 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022

A Real-World Study of Four-Year Follow Up Study of Patients Treated with Oral Cladribine From 2018-2022 O'Neill DTD, Sharma M, Dong G, Hodgkinson SJ EP1132 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022

A Study of Activated and Naïve T Regs and B Cell Subsets For 30 Months After the Use of Cladribine Hodgkinson SJ, O'Neill DTD, Sharma M, Dong G, Verma ND, Al-atiyah R, Hall BM P704 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Suzanna Hodgkinson

CLADCOMS - CLADribine Tablets Long-Term Control of MS – a Post-Marketing Investigator Driven Study Fink K, Nilsson P, Alonso L, Sveningsson A, Gunnarsson M, Lange N, Ayad A, Vrethem M, Burman J, Lycke J, Piehl F EP1060 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022

Clinical Effectiveness and Safety of Cladribine Tablets for Patients Treated at least 12 Months in the Swedish Post-Market Surveillance Study "Immunomodulation and Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology 10" (IMSE 10) Rosengren V, Ekström E, Forsberg L, Hillert J, Nilsson P, Dahle C, Svenningsson A, Lycke J, Landtblom A-M, Burman J, Martin C, Sundström, Gunnarsson M, Piehl F, Olsson T P728 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Linda Forsberg

SARS-CoV2 Exposure Rates and Serological Response of People Living With MS Longinetti E, Asplund K, Kockum I, Englund S, Burman J, Fink K, Fogdell-Hahn A, Gunnarsson M, Hillert J, Langer-Gould A, Lycke J, Nilsson P, Salzer J, Svenningsson A, Mellergård J, Frisell T, Olsson T, Piehl F P558 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Elisa Longinetti

COVID-19 Humoral and T-cell Mediated Vaccination Responses in People with Multiple Sclerosis Vickaryous N, Rios F, Schalk L, Asardag AN, George K, Kang A, Baker D, Giovannoni G, Dobson R P781 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Nikki Vickaryous

Differences Between Clinical Trials and "Real-World" Use of Disease Modifying Therapies: Insights from the UK OPTIMISE:MS Pharmacovigilance Study Dobson R, Matthews P, Miller A, Pindoria J, Waddingham E P763 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Ruth Dobson

Cladribine Treatment Exerts Specific Effects on Memory B Cell Immunoglobulin Repertoires in Multiple Sclerosis Patients Ruschil C, Gabernet G, Kemmerer CL, Ziemann U, Nahnsen S, Kowarik MC EP1115 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022 Presenter: Christoph Ruschil

Cladribine Effects on T and B Cell Subsets and T Cell Reactivity in Multiple Sclerosis Hansen RH, von Essen MR, Mahler MR, Cobanovic S, Binko TS, Sellebjerg F P697 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Rikke Holm Hansen

Safety and Efficacy of Cladribine Therapy Following a Treatment with Anti-CD20 Compounds in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Patients: A Pilot Study Sacco R, Disanto G, Pravatà E, Gobbi C, Zecca C EP1068 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022

Evobrutinib Poster Presentations

Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Maintains Lowered Serum Neurofilament Light Chain Levels Over 2.5 Years of Treatment, in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Kuhle J, Kappos L, Montalban X, Benkert P, Li Y, Thangavelu K, Hyvert Y, Tomic D EP1021 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022 Presenter: Jens Kuhle

MRI and Clinical Outcomes of Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Over 2.5 Years of the Open-label Extension to a Phase II Trial Vermersch P, Arnold D, Wolinsky JS, Havrdova E, Kinkolykh A, Hyvert Y, Tomic D, Montalban X P731 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Patrick Vermersch

Evobrutinib Exert a Therapeutic Action on EAE by Increasing the Peripheral and Central Classical Dendritic Cell Number and Maturation Serrano-Regal MP, Calahorra L, Alonso-García I, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Haselmayer P, Ortega MC, Machín-Díaz I, Camacho-Toledano C, García-Arocha J, Clemente D P307 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Mari Paz Serrano-Regal

Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Acts on Microglia: Implications in the Treatment of Progressive Mechanisms in Multiple Sclerosis Geladaris A, Torke S, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Brück W, Weber MS P693 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Anastasia Geladaris

B cells infiltrating the MS brain: from local maturation to targeting by evobrutinib Bogers L, van Langelaar J, Rijvers L, Engelenburg HJ, Melief M-J, Wierenga-Wolf AF, Rip J, Blok KM, de Vries HE, Hendriks RW, Boschert U, Smolders J, van Luijn MM P147 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Laurens Bogers

Immune response following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis treated with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor evobrutinib Bar-Or A, Cross AH, Cunningham A, Hyvert Y, Seitzinger A, Drouin EE, Alexandri N, Tomic D, Montalban X P1188 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Amit Bar-Or

Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) Subcutaneous Injection Poster Presentations

Exploring the Relationship Between Serum GDF-15 and Disease Stability in Patients with a First Clinical Demyelinating Event Treated with Subcutaneous Interferon β-1a or Placebo in the REFLEX Study Coray M, Freedman MS, Barkhof F, Comi G, De Stefano N, Kappos L, Enz L, Seitzinger A, Jack D, Kuhle J, Mehling M EP1027 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022 Presenter: Mali Coray

Evolution of the RebiSmart® Autoinjector Device in Support of Adherence to Subcutaneous Interferon Beta-1a Therapy for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Arnaud L, Keiser M, Henninger E, Piras F, Seitzinger A, Jack D, Le Masne Q EP1079 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022 Presenter: Dominic Jack

Validation of a Semi-Automated Method to Quantify Lesion Volume Changes in Multiple Sclerosis on 2D Proton Density- Weighted Images Using Subtraction Imaging Mattiesing RM, Stel S, Mangroe AS, Brouwer I, Versteeg A, van Schijndel RA, Uitdehaag BMJ, Barkhof F, Vrenken H P634 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Rozemarijn M Mattiesing

Expression of peripheral blood IFN-inducible genes predicts treatment outcome in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis treated with IFN-beta-1a Gurevich M, Zilkha-Falb R, Menascu S, Magalashvili D, Dolev M, Sonis P, Mandel M, Achiron A P353 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Michael Gurevich

Non-Product Specific Poster Presentations

DISCOntinuation of disease-modifying therapies in MS (DISCOMS) Extension – Study Design and Baseline Demographics to Date Engebretson E, Cutter G, Fox R, Kister I, Miller A, Morgan C, Seale R, Corboy JR EP1089 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022

Expert Opinion on the Use of Contraception in People with Multiple Sclerosis Hillert J, Bove R, Haddad L, Hellwig K, Houtchens M, Magyari M, Mercki G, Montgomery S, Nappi R, Stenager E, Thompson H, Tulek Z, Verdun di Cantogno E, Simoni M P080 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Jan Hillert

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing of Peripheral CD8+ T Cells of MS-Discordant Monozygotic Twins Reveals Disease-Associated Alterations In Immune Signaling Kavaka V, Mutschler L, Eglseer K, Flierl-Hecht A, Kümpfel T, Hohlfeld R, Kerschensteiner M, Gerdes L.A, Beltran E P159 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Vladyslav Kavaka

Caregiver Burden and Associated Factors Among Caregivers of Persons with Multiple Sclerosis: Application of a Specific Instrument Vanotti S, Roman MS, Ferrandina F, Bauer J, Rosa R, Casas Parera I, Saladino ML, Caceres F EP0864 Session: ePoster Date: October 26-28, 2022 Presenter: Sandra Vannoti

Evolutionarily Conserved Signatures of Microglia in Health and Disease Salinas V, Manouchehri N, Hussain R, Stuve O P131 Session: 1 Date: October 26, 2022 Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST Presenter: Victor Salinas

Peripheral Blood Immune Markers Associated With Immunosenescence in Multiple Sclerosis and Healthy Controls Carpentier Solorio Y, Daigneault A, Tastet O, Clénet M-L, Farzam-kia N, Levert A, Da Cal S, Clément W, Jamann H, Laurent C, Mamane VH, Ouedraogo O, Moratalla AC, Balthazard R, Lahav B, Prat A, Girard J-M, Duquette P, Rousseau M-C, Arbour N, Larochelle C P545 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Catherine Larochelle

Chemerin Correlates with MS Progression Parameters and Affects Intracellular Metabolism in Human Microglia and Macrophages Loonstra FC, van der Pol SM, Falize KF, van Heertum T, de Ruiter LR, Schoonheim MM, Killestein J, Uitdehaag BMJ, Kooij G, de Vries HE, Rijnsburger M P551 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST Presenter: Merel Rijnsburger

Amyloid and some tau Proteinopathy are Observed in a Subset of Individuals with Multiple Sclerosis Taga M, Duquesne L, Lee A, Sigalov A, Peralta Cruz F, De Jager P P1204 Session: 2 Date: October 27, 2022 Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Non-Product Specific Oral Presentations