EMD Serono Showcases Depth of MS Portfolio at ECTRIMS Supporting Commitment to Advancing MS Care
Abstract Name
Authors
ID
Presentation Details
MAVENCLAD Poster Presentations
Improvements in Quality of Life Over 2 Years in Patients Treated With Cladribine Tablets for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: Final Analysis of CLARIFY-MS
Solari A, Montalban X, Lechner-Scott J, Piehl F, Brochet B, Langdon D, Hupperts R, Selmaj K, Havrdova EK, Patti F, Brieva L, Maida EM, Alexandri N, Smyk A, Nolting A, Keller B, on behalf of the CLARIFY Investigators
P108
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Jeannette Lechner-Scott
Early Onset of Action and Sustained Efficacy of MRI Outcomes during Cladribine Tablets Treatment in Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: Results of the 2-year MAGNIFY-MS Study
De Stefano N, Achiron A, Barkhof F, Chan A, Derfuss T, Hodgkinson S, Leocani L, Montalban X, Prat A, Schmierer K, Sellebjerg F, Vermersch P, Wiendl H, Keller B, Smyk A, Gardner L
P717
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Nicola De Stefano
Updated Post-Approval Safety of Cladribine Tablets in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, With Particular Reference to Liver Safety
Giovannoni G, Leist T, Jack D, Galazka A, Nolting A
P341
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Gavin Giovannoni
High Adherence and Minimal Delays of Year 2 Treatment in People with Multiple Sclerosis Treated with Cladribine Tablets: Results from Multi-Country Patient Support Programmes
Oh J, Ayer M, Alroughani R, Lemieux C, Morgan K, D'Eramo M, Vella T, Boshra A, de Souza S, Verdun di Cantogno E, Sabidó M
P727
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00 CEST
Presenter: Jiwon Oh
Treatment Emergent Adverse Events Experienced Early and Transiently in the Treatment Course with Cladribine Tablets: Data from the CLEVER Real-World Study
Ziemssen T, Posevitz-Fejfar, Wagner T, Übler S, Richter J, Müller B, Penner I-K
P772
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Talf Ziemssen
Maven4: Phase IV Non-Interventional, Prospective, Spanish Multicenter Study to Evaluate Cladribine Tablets Long Term Effectiveness on Real-World Clinical Practice
Saiz A, Aladro Benito Y, Costa-Frossard F, Sánchez Magro I, Rodríguez Antigüedad A
P774
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Albert Saiz
Cladribine Protects SH-SY5Y Neuron-Like Cells from Oxidative Stress Conditions In Vitro
Eixarch H, Calvo-Barreiro L, Fissolo N, Boschert U, Comabella M, Montalban X, Espejo C
P784
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Herena Eixarch
Real-World Use of Cladribine Tablets (Completion Rates and Treatment Persistence) in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis in England: The CLARENCE Study
Brownlee W, Amin A, Herbert A, Ashton L
P762
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00 CEST
Presenter: Wallace Brownlee
Decision-making Factors in Patient Choice to Initiate Treatment with Cladribine: A Preliminary Baseline Analysis From the STATURE Study
Allan M, Grech L, Cartwright A, Harding J, Mardan J, O'Maley J, Savickas S, Sharma M, Murambiwa P, Stockle P, Bardsley B, Butler E
P304
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Michelle Allan
Assessment of Treatment Satisfaction Across Oral DMTs for Multiple Sclerosis: a Preliminary Baseline Analysis from the STATURE Study.
Grech L, Allan M, Cartwright A, Harding J, Mardan J, O'Maley T, Savickas S, Sharma M, Murambiwa P, Stockle P, Bardsley B, Butler E
EP1086
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
A Real-World Study of Four-Year Follow Up Study of Patients Treated with Oral Cladribine From 2018-2022
O'Neill DTD, Sharma M, Dong G, Hodgkinson SJ
EP1132
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
A Study of Activated and Naïve T Regs and B Cell Subsets For 30 Months After the Use of Cladribine
Hodgkinson SJ, O'Neill DTD, Sharma M, Dong G, Verma ND, Al-atiyah R, Hall BM
P704
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Suzanna Hodgkinson
CLADCOMS - CLADribine Tablets Long-Term Control of MS – a Post-Marketing Investigator Driven Study
Fink K, Nilsson P, Alonso L, Sveningsson A, Gunnarsson M, Lange N, Ayad A, Vrethem M, Burman J, Lycke J, Piehl F
EP1060
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Clinical Effectiveness and Safety of Cladribine Tablets for Patients Treated at least 12 Months in the Swedish Post-Market Surveillance Study "Immunomodulation and Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology 10" (IMSE 10)
Rosengren V, Ekström E, Forsberg L, Hillert J, Nilsson P, Dahle C, Svenningsson A, Lycke J, Landtblom A-M, Burman J, Martin C, Sundström, Gunnarsson M, Piehl F, Olsson T
P728
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Linda Forsberg
SARS-CoV2 Exposure Rates and Serological Response of People Living With MS
Longinetti E, Asplund K, Kockum I, Englund S, Burman J, Fink K, Fogdell-Hahn A, Gunnarsson M, Hillert J, Langer-Gould A, Lycke J, Nilsson P, Salzer J, Svenningsson A, Mellergård J, Frisell T, Olsson T, Piehl F
P558
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Elisa Longinetti
COVID-19 Humoral and T-cell Mediated Vaccination Responses in People with Multiple Sclerosis
Vickaryous N, Rios F, Schalk L, Asardag AN, George K, Kang A, Baker D, Giovannoni G, Dobson R
P781
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Nikki Vickaryous
Differences Between Clinical Trials and "Real-World" Use of Disease Modifying Therapies: Insights from the UK OPTIMISE:MS Pharmacovigilance Study
Dobson R, Matthews P, Miller A, Pindoria J, Waddingham E
P763
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Ruth Dobson
Cladribine Treatment Exerts Specific Effects on Memory B Cell Immunoglobulin Repertoires in Multiple Sclerosis Patients
Ruschil C, Gabernet G, Kemmerer CL, Ziemann U, Nahnsen S, Kowarik MC
EP1115
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Presenter: Christoph Ruschil
Cladribine Effects on T and B Cell Subsets and T Cell Reactivity in Multiple Sclerosis
Hansen RH, von Essen MR, Mahler MR, Cobanovic S, Binko TS, Sellebjerg F
P697
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Rikke Holm Hansen
Safety and Efficacy of Cladribine Therapy Following a Treatment with Anti-CD20 Compounds in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Patients: A Pilot Study
Sacco R, Disanto G, Pravatà E, Gobbi C, Zecca C
EP1068
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Evobrutinib Poster Presentations
Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Maintains Lowered Serum Neurofilament Light Chain Levels Over 2.5 Years of Treatment, in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
Kuhle J, Kappos L, Montalban X, Benkert P, Li Y, Thangavelu K, Hyvert Y, Tomic D
EP1021
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Presenter: Jens Kuhle
MRI and Clinical Outcomes of Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Over 2.5 Years of the Open-label Extension to a Phase II Trial
Vermersch P, Arnold D, Wolinsky JS, Havrdova E, Kinkolykh A, Hyvert Y, Tomic D, Montalban X
P731
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Patrick Vermersch
Evobrutinib Exert a Therapeutic Action on EAE by Increasing the Peripheral and Central Classical Dendritic Cell Number and Maturation
Serrano-Regal MP, Calahorra L, Alonso-García I, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Haselmayer P, Ortega MC, Machín-Díaz I, Camacho-Toledano C, García-Arocha J, Clemente D
P307
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Mari Paz Serrano-Regal
Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Acts on Microglia: Implications in the Treatment of Progressive Mechanisms in Multiple Sclerosis
Geladaris A, Torke S, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Brück W, Weber MS
P693
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Anastasia Geladaris
B cells infiltrating the MS brain: from local maturation to targeting by evobrutinib
Bogers L, van Langelaar J, Rijvers L, Engelenburg HJ, Melief M-J, Wierenga-Wolf AF, Rip J, Blok KM, de Vries HE, Hendriks RW, Boschert U, Smolders J, van Luijn MM
P147
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Laurens Bogers
Immune response following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis treated with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor evobrutinib
Bar-Or A, Cross AH, Cunningham A, Hyvert Y, Seitzinger A, Drouin EE, Alexandri N, Tomic D, Montalban X
P1188
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Amit Bar-Or
Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) Subcutaneous Injection Poster Presentations
Exploring the Relationship Between Serum GDF-15 and Disease Stability in Patients with a First Clinical Demyelinating Event Treated with Subcutaneous Interferon β-1a or Placebo in the REFLEX Study
Coray M, Freedman MS, Barkhof F, Comi G, De Stefano N, Kappos L, Enz L, Seitzinger A, Jack D, Kuhle J, Mehling M
EP1027
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Presenter: Mali Coray
Evolution of the RebiSmart® Autoinjector Device in Support of Adherence to Subcutaneous Interferon Beta-1a Therapy for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
Arnaud L, Keiser M, Henninger E, Piras F, Seitzinger A, Jack D, Le Masne Q
EP1079
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Presenter: Dominic Jack
Validation of a Semi-Automated Method to Quantify Lesion Volume Changes in Multiple Sclerosis on 2D Proton Density- Weighted Images Using Subtraction Imaging
Mattiesing RM, Stel S, Mangroe AS, Brouwer I, Versteeg A, van Schijndel RA, Uitdehaag BMJ, Barkhof F, Vrenken H
P634
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Rozemarijn M Mattiesing
Expression of peripheral blood IFN-inducible genes predicts treatment outcome in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis treated with IFN-beta-1a
Gurevich M, Zilkha-Falb R, Menascu S, Magalashvili D, Dolev M, Sonis P, Mandel M, Achiron A
P353
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Michael Gurevich
Non-Product Specific Poster Presentations
DISCOntinuation of disease-modifying therapies in MS (DISCOMS) Extension – Study Design and Baseline Demographics to Date
Engebretson E, Cutter G, Fox R, Kister I, Miller A, Morgan C, Seale R, Corboy JR
EP1089
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Expert Opinion on the Use of Contraception in People with Multiple Sclerosis
Hillert J, Bove R, Haddad L, Hellwig K, Houtchens M, Magyari M, Mercki G, Montgomery S, Nappi R, Stenager E, Thompson H, Tulek Z, Verdun di Cantogno E, Simoni M
P080
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Jan Hillert
Single-Cell RNA Sequencing of Peripheral CD8+ T Cells of MS-Discordant Monozygotic Twins Reveals Disease-Associated Alterations In Immune Signaling
Kavaka V, Mutschler L, Eglseer K, Flierl-Hecht A, Kümpfel T, Hohlfeld R, Kerschensteiner M, Gerdes L.A, Beltran E
P159
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Vladyslav Kavaka
Caregiver Burden and Associated Factors Among Caregivers of
Persons with Multiple Sclerosis: Application of a Specific Instrument
Vanotti S, Roman MS, Ferrandina F, Bauer J, Rosa R, Casas Parera I, Saladino ML, Caceres F
EP0864
Session: ePoster
Date: October 26-28, 2022
Presenter: Sandra Vannoti
Evolutionarily Conserved Signatures of Microglia in Health and Disease
Salinas V, Manouchehri N, Hussain R, Stuve O
P131
Session: 1
Date: October 26, 2022
Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST
Presenter: Victor Salinas
Peripheral Blood Immune Markers Associated With Immunosenescence in Multiple Sclerosis and Healthy Controls
Carpentier Solorio Y, Daigneault A, Tastet O, Clénet M-L, Farzam-kia N, Levert A, Da Cal S, Clément W, Jamann H, Laurent C, Mamane VH, Ouedraogo O, Moratalla AC, Balthazard R, Lahav B, Prat A, Girard J-M, Duquette P, Rousseau M-C, Arbour N, Larochelle C
P545
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Catherine Larochelle
Chemerin Correlates with MS Progression Parameters and Affects Intracellular Metabolism in Human Microglia and Macrophages
Loonstra FC, van der Pol SM, Falize KF, van Heertum T, de Ruiter LR, Schoonheim MM, Killestein J, Uitdehaag BMJ, Kooij G, de Vries HE, Rijnsburger M
P551
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Presenter: Merel Rijnsburger
Amyloid and some tau Proteinopathy are Observed in a Subset of Individuals with Multiple Sclerosis
Taga M, Duquesne L, Lee A, Sigalov A, Peralta Cruz F, De Jager P
P1204
Session: 2
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST
Non-Product Specific Oral Presentations
Biological Roles of Myeloid Cell Subsets During CNS Inflammation
Manouchehri N, Victor, Hussain RZ, Stuve O
O124
Session: Young Scientific Investigators' Session 3: Long-term outcomes and safety
Date: October 27, 2022
Time: 15:00- 16:00 CEST
Presenter: Navid Manouchehri