Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,922 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 278,703 in the last 365 days.

EMD Serono Showcases Depth of MS Portfolio at ECTRIMS Supporting Commitment to Advancing MS Care

Abstract Name

Authors

ID

Presentation Details

MAVENCLAD Poster Presentations

Improvements in Quality of Life Over 2 Years in Patients Treated With Cladribine Tablets for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: Final Analysis of CLARIFY-MS

 

Solari A, Montalban X, Lechner-Scott J, Piehl F, Brochet B, Langdon D, Hupperts R, Selmaj K, Havrdova EK, Patti F, Brieva L, Maida EM, Alexandri N, Smyk A, Nolting A, Keller B, on behalf of the CLARIFY Investigators

P108

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Jeannette Lechner-Scott

Early Onset of Action and Sustained Efficacy of MRI Outcomes during Cladribine Tablets Treatment in Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: Results of the 2-year MAGNIFY-MS Study

 

De Stefano N, Achiron A, Barkhof F, Chan A, Derfuss T, Hodgkinson S, Leocani L, Montalban X, Prat A, Schmierer K, Sellebjerg F, Vermersch P, Wiendl H, Keller B, Smyk A, Gardner L

P717

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Nicola De Stefano

Updated Post-Approval Safety of Cladribine Tablets in the Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis, With Particular Reference to Liver Safety

Giovannoni G, Leist T, Jack D, Galazka A, Nolting A

 

P341

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Gavin Giovannoni

High Adherence and Minimal Delays of Year 2 Treatment in People with Multiple Sclerosis Treated with Cladribine Tablets: Results from Multi-Country Patient Support Programmes

Oh J, Ayer M, Alroughani R, Lemieux C, Morgan K, D'Eramo M, Vella T, Boshra A, de Souza S, Verdun di Cantogno E, Sabidó M

P727

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00 CEST

Presenter: Jiwon Oh

Treatment Emergent Adverse Events Experienced Early and Transiently in the Treatment Course with Cladribine Tablets: Data from the CLEVER Real-World Study

Ziemssen T, Posevitz-Fejfar, Wagner T, Übler S, Richter J, Müller B, Penner I-K

P772

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Talf Ziemssen

Maven4: Phase IV Non-Interventional, Prospective, Spanish Multicenter Study to Evaluate Cladribine Tablets Long Term Effectiveness on Real-World Clinical Practice

Saiz A, Aladro Benito Y, Costa-Frossard F, Sánchez Magro I, Rodríguez Antigüedad A

 

P774

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Albert Saiz

Cladribine Protects SH-SY5Y Neuron-Like Cells from Oxidative Stress Conditions In Vitro

 

Eixarch H, Calvo-Barreiro L, Fissolo N, Boschert U, Comabella M, Montalban X, Espejo C

P784

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Herena Eixarch

Real-World Use of Cladribine Tablets (Completion Rates and Treatment Persistence) in Patients With Multiple Sclerosis in England: The CLARENCE Study

Brownlee W, Amin A, Herbert A, Ashton L

 

P762

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00 CEST

Presenter: Wallace Brownlee

Decision-making Factors in Patient Choice to Initiate Treatment with Cladribine: A Preliminary Baseline Analysis From the STATURE Study

Allan M, Grech L, Cartwright A, Harding J, Mardan J, O'Maley J, Savickas S, Sharma M, Murambiwa P, Stockle P, Bardsley B, Butler E

P304

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Michelle Allan

Assessment of Treatment Satisfaction Across Oral DMTs for Multiple Sclerosis: a Preliminary Baseline Analysis from the STATURE Study.

Grech L, Allan M, Cartwright A, Harding J, Mardan J, O'Maley T, Savickas S, Sharma M, Murambiwa P, Stockle P, Bardsley B, Butler E

EP1086

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

 

A Real-World Study of Four-Year Follow Up Study of Patients Treated with Oral Cladribine From 2018-2022

O'Neill DTD, Sharma M, Dong G, Hodgkinson SJ

EP1132

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

 

A Study of Activated and Naïve T Regs and B Cell Subsets For 30 Months After the Use of Cladribine

Hodgkinson SJ, O'Neill DTD, Sharma M, Dong G, Verma ND, Al-atiyah R, Hall BM

P704

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Suzanna Hodgkinson

CLADCOMS - CLADribine Tablets Long-Term Control of MS – a Post-Marketing Investigator Driven Study

Fink K, Nilsson P, Alonso L, Sveningsson A, Gunnarsson M, Lange N, Ayad A, Vrethem M, Burman J, Lycke J, Piehl F

EP1060

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

 

Clinical Effectiveness and Safety of Cladribine Tablets for Patients Treated at least 12 Months in the Swedish Post-Market Surveillance Study "Immunomodulation and Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology 10" (IMSE 10)

Rosengren V, Ekström E, Forsberg L, Hillert J, Nilsson P, Dahle C, Svenningsson A, Lycke J, Landtblom A-M, Burman J, Martin C, Sundström, Gunnarsson M, Piehl F, Olsson T

P728

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Linda Forsberg

SARS-CoV2 Exposure Rates and Serological Response of People Living With MS

Longinetti E, Asplund K, Kockum I, Englund S, Burman J, Fink K, Fogdell-Hahn A, Gunnarsson M, Hillert J, Langer-Gould A, Lycke J, Nilsson P, Salzer J, Svenningsson A, Mellergård J, Frisell T, Olsson T, Piehl F

P558

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Elisa Longinetti

COVID-19 Humoral and T-cell Mediated Vaccination Responses in People with Multiple Sclerosis

Vickaryous N, Rios F, Schalk L, Asardag AN, George K, Kang A, Baker D, Giovannoni G, Dobson R

P781

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Nikki Vickaryous

Differences Between Clinical Trials and "Real-World" Use of Disease Modifying Therapies: Insights from the UK OPTIMISE:MS Pharmacovigilance Study

Dobson R, Matthews P, Miller A, Pindoria J, Waddingham E

P763

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Ruth Dobson

Cladribine Treatment Exerts Specific Effects on Memory B Cell Immunoglobulin Repertoires in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

Ruschil C, Gabernet G, Kemmerer CL, Ziemann U, Nahnsen S, Kowarik MC

EP1115

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

Presenter: Christoph Ruschil

Cladribine Effects on T and B Cell Subsets and T Cell Reactivity in Multiple Sclerosis

 

Hansen RH, von Essen MR, Mahler MR, Cobanovic S, Binko TS, Sellebjerg F

P697

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Rikke Holm Hansen

Safety and Efficacy of Cladribine Therapy Following a Treatment with Anti-CD20 Compounds in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Patients: A Pilot Study

Sacco R, Disanto G, Pravatà E, Gobbi C, Zecca C

 

EP1068

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

 

Evobrutinib Poster Presentations

Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Maintains Lowered Serum Neurofilament Light Chain Levels Over 2.5 Years of Treatment, in Patients With Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Kuhle J, Kappos L, Montalban X, Benkert P, Li Y, Thangavelu K, Hyvert Y, Tomic D

 

EP1021

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

Presenter: Jens Kuhle

 

MRI and Clinical Outcomes of Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Over 2.5 Years of the Open-label Extension to a Phase II Trial

Vermersch P, Arnold D, Wolinsky JS, Havrdova E, Kinkolykh A, Hyvert Y, Tomic D, Montalban X

 

P731

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Patrick Vermersch

Evobrutinib Exert a Therapeutic Action on EAE by Increasing the Peripheral and Central Classical Dendritic Cell Number and Maturation

 

Serrano-Regal MP, Calahorra L, Alonso-García I, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Haselmayer P, Ortega MC, Machín-Díaz I, Camacho-Toledano C, García-Arocha J, Clemente D

P307

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Mari Paz Serrano-Regal

Evobrutinib, a Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor, Acts on Microglia: Implications in the Treatment of Progressive Mechanisms in Multiple Sclerosis

Geladaris A, Torke S, Grenningloh R, Boschert U, Brück W, Weber MS

 

P693

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Anastasia Geladaris

B cells infiltrating the MS brain: from local maturation to targeting by evobrutinib

 

Bogers L, van Langelaar J, Rijvers L, Engelenburg HJ, Melief M-J, Wierenga-Wolf AF, Rip J, Blok KM, de Vries HE, Hendriks RW, Boschert U, Smolders J, van Luijn MM

P147

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Laurens Bogers

Immune response following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis treated with the Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor evobrutinib

Bar-Or A, Cross AH, Cunningham A, Hyvert Y, Seitzinger A, Drouin EE, Alexandri N, Tomic D, Montalban X

P1188

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Amit Bar-Or

Rebif® (interferon beta-1a) Subcutaneous Injection Poster Presentations

Exploring the Relationship Between Serum GDF-15 and Disease Stability in Patients with a First Clinical Demyelinating Event Treated with Subcutaneous Interferon β-1a or Placebo in the REFLEX Study

Coray M, Freedman MS, Barkhof F, Comi G, De Stefano N, Kappos L, Enz L, Seitzinger A, Jack D, Kuhle J, Mehling M

EP1027

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

Presenter: Mali Coray

 

Evolution of the RebiSmart® Autoinjector Device in Support of Adherence to Subcutaneous Interferon Beta-1a Therapy for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Arnaud L, Keiser M, Henninger E, Piras F, Seitzinger A, Jack D, Le Masne Q

 

EP1079

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

Presenter: Dominic Jack

Validation of a Semi-Automated Method to Quantify Lesion Volume Changes in Multiple Sclerosis on 2D Proton Density- Weighted Images Using Subtraction Imaging

Mattiesing RM, Stel S, Mangroe AS, Brouwer I, Versteeg A, van Schijndel RA, Uitdehaag BMJ, Barkhof F, Vrenken H

P634

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Rozemarijn M Mattiesing

Expression of peripheral blood IFN-inducible genes predicts treatment outcome in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis treated with IFN-beta-1a

Gurevich M, Zilkha-Falb R, Menascu S, Magalashvili D, Dolev M, Sonis P, Mandel M, Achiron A

 

P353

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Michael Gurevich

Non-Product Specific Poster Presentations

DISCOntinuation of disease-modifying therapies in MS (DISCOMS) Extension – Study Design and Baseline Demographics to Date

Engebretson E, Cutter G, Fox R, Kister I, Miller A, Morgan C, Seale R, Corboy JR

 

EP1089

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

 

Expert Opinion on the Use of Contraception in People with Multiple Sclerosis

 

Hillert J, Bove R, Haddad L, Hellwig K, Houtchens M, Magyari M, Mercki G, Montgomery S, Nappi R, Stenager E, Thompson H, Tulek Z, Verdun di Cantogno E, Simoni M

P080

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Jan Hillert

Single-Cell RNA Sequencing of Peripheral CD8+ T Cells of MS-Discordant Monozygotic Twins Reveals Disease-Associated Alterations In Immune Signaling

Kavaka V, Mutschler L, Eglseer K, Flierl-Hecht A, Kümpfel T, Hohlfeld R, Kerschensteiner M, Gerdes L.A, Beltran E

P159

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Vladyslav Kavaka

Caregiver Burden and Associated Factors Among Caregivers of

Persons with Multiple Sclerosis: Application of a Specific Instrument

Vanotti S, Roman MS, Ferrandina F, Bauer J, Rosa R, Casas Parera I, Saladino ML, Caceres F

 

EP0864

Session: ePoster

Date: October 26-28, 2022

Presenter: Sandra Vannoti

Evolutionarily Conserved Signatures of Microglia in Health and Disease

Salinas V, Manouchehri N, Hussain R, Stuve O

 

P131

Session: 1

Date: October 26, 2022

Time: 16:30- 18:30 CEST

Presenter: Victor Salinas

Peripheral Blood Immune Markers Associated With Immunosenescence in Multiple Sclerosis and Healthy Controls

 

Carpentier Solorio Y, Daigneault A, Tastet O, Clénet M-L, Farzam-kia N, Levert A, Da Cal S, Clément W, Jamann H, Laurent C, Mamane VH, Ouedraogo O, Moratalla AC, Balthazard R, Lahav B, Prat A, Girard J-M, Duquette P, Rousseau M-C, Arbour N, Larochelle C

P545

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Catherine Larochelle

Chemerin Correlates with MS Progression Parameters and Affects Intracellular Metabolism in Human Microglia and Macrophages

 

Loonstra FC, van der Pol SM, Falize KF, van Heertum T, de Ruiter LR, Schoonheim MM, Killestein J, Uitdehaag BMJ, Kooij G, de Vries HE, Rijnsburger M

P551

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

Presenter: Merel Rijnsburger

Amyloid and some tau Proteinopathy are Observed in a Subset of Individuals with Multiple Sclerosis

Taga M, Duquesne L, Lee A, Sigalov A, Peralta Cruz F, De Jager P

P1204

Session: 2

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 17:00- 19:00 CEST

 

Non-Product Specific Oral Presentations

Biological Roles of Myeloid Cell Subsets During CNS Inflammation

Manouchehri N, Victor, Hussain RZ, Stuve O

O124

Session: Young Scientific Investigators' Session 3: Long-term outcomes and safety

Date: October 27, 2022

Time: 15:00- 16:00 CEST

Presenter: Navid Manouchehri

You just read:

EMD Serono Showcases Depth of MS Portfolio at ECTRIMS Supporting Commitment to Advancing MS Care

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.