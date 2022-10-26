Lotto Max - The Friday, October 28 draw will offer a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday's Lotto Max draw saw 1 Maxmillions prize (worth $1 million each) awarded to a holder of a selection sold in Québec. In the Friday, October 28 draw, the prize pool will amount to $59 million and include a $55 million jackpot and an estimated 4 Maxmillions.
Lotto Max continues to churn out winners in Québec
- Lotto Max players in Québec have won over $3.250 billion since its launch in 2009.
- In total, there have been 39 jackpot wins in the province, including 3 of $70,000,000—the largest jackpots ever won in Québec—in the February 25 and October 9, 2020, and June 7 2022 draws.
- One $65,000,000 jackpot, four $60,000,000 jackpots, four $55,000,000 jackpots, and seven $50,000,000 jackpots were also won in Quebec.
- In addition to these jackpot wins, Lotto Max players in Québec have also won a total of 210 Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million, and 139 shares of Maxmillions prizes.
Draw results are available online at lotoquebec.com.
Close to $1.5 billion in prizes
Loto-Québec has been delivering entertainment to Quebecers for over 50 years, and its operations benefit the people of Québec. During the 2021–2022 year, it awarded close to $1.5 billion in prizes to lottery winners—a record for the government corporation. Major prize winners are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.
