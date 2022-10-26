At 7.53% CAGR, Global Nano Metal Oxide Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 2.0 Bn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Nano Metal Oxide Market was at US$ 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 2.0 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 7.53% between 2027 and 2030.

The Global Nano Metal Oxide Market was estimated at USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.53% between 2027 and 2030.

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Nano Metal Oxide Market was estimated at USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 2.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.53% between 2027 and 2030.

Nano Metal Oxide Market: Overview

Nanometal oxide is tiny metal particles, including titanium, aluminum, zinc, magnesium, and others. It has a diameter of fewer than 100 nanometers. It is a white powder extracted from oxidizing zinc oxide particles. It has high catalytic and a high surface area, predominantly used in various end-use industries such as rubber, paints and coatings, personal care and cosmetics, textile, and others.

Nano Metal Oxide Market: Growth Drivers

The cosmetics and personal care sector is one of the emerging sectors across the globe where zinc nano metal oxides are extensively used to formulate various skincare and body care products such as lotions, sunscreen, gels, and moisturizers which will protect the skin from U.V. rays. Therefore, the growing demand from the cosmetics and personal care industry has increased the potential sales of nanometal oxides in the market.

Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Nano Metal Oxide market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.53% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Nano Metal Oxide market was valued at around USD 1.0 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) There are numerous uses for nanometal oxides in various end-use industries. However, inhaling nanometal oxides will hurt health and cause lung damage and skin and lung cancer. For instance, according to an article published by Cancer Council, zinc oxide nanoparticles (commonly used sunscreen active ingredients) do not reach viable skin cells; instead, they remain on the skin’s surface and in the outer layer of the skin composed of non-viable cells.

D) The factors such as the rise in population across the globe, rising infrastructure activity, increasing urbanization, industrialization, and others propelling the construction sector where nano metal oxides are used as a coating, preservative, and protecting layer. The nano metal oxides market has witnessed significant growth owing to the increased demand for paint and coating from architectural paints.

E) The adoption of nanotechnology in the formulation of nano zinc particles may be considered a challenging facto and adverse effect on human health, hampering the growth of the nano metal oxides market. Therefore, these factors are expected to inhibit the growth of nanometal oxides in the market.

Regional Landscape

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the nano metal oxide market, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% during the forecast period. This region is also anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and others have significantly contributed to the growth of the nano metal oxide market in the region. Critical factors for developing pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care products, the medical sector, agriculture, and other end-use industries have surged the demand for nano zinc oxide.

Furthermore, the pharmaceutical sector is one of the booming sectors in India. For instance, according to a report published by NITI Aayog in March 2021, India’sIndia’s healthcare industry has been growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 22% since 2016. This rate is expected to reach USD 372 billion in 2022. These factors together increase the usage of nanometal oxide, especially zinc metal oxide, in the growing pharmaceutical industry for formulating various creams, lotions, sunscreen creams, and many others.

Key Players

EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.

Hongwu International Group Ltd

Intelligent Materials Pvt. Ltd. (Nanoshel)

Meliorum Technologies Inc.

Merck KGaA

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

NanoResearch Elements Inc.

SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc.

Star Grace Mining Co. Ltd.

TCT Nanotech.

Reinstate

American Elements

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd

The Nano Metal Oxide Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Aluminum oxide

Titanium dioxide

Copper oxide

Magnesium oxide

Zinc oxide

Others

By End User

Building and Construction

Healthcare

Automotive

Optics & Electronics

Ceramic & glass

Personal care

Paints & coatings

Others

By Geography

North America

The USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

