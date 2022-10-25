Party leader stresses importance of Việt Nam-Cambodia relations

VIETNAM, October 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng applauded the development of Việt Nam-Cambodia relations in all fields, bringing practical benefits for the people of the two countries during a meeting with the President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

President Samdech Say Chhum is on a three-day visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Party leader Trọng spoke highly of the visit by the Cambodian President of the Senate, which he said would contribute to deepening bilateral relations.

He congratulated Cambodia for its great achievements gained in terms of both internal and external affairs.

Party chief Trọng stressed that Việt Nam and Cambodia were not only neighbours, but also comrades and brothers, shouldering together in the national liberation cause in the past as well as in the national construction and development at present.

He affirmed that the relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia, as well as the relations between Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia, made an important contribution to helping each country to develop.

He exchanged orientations to boost the relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia in the future, particularly meetings between high-level delegations.

Party General Secretary Trọng thanked Cambodia for its assistance given to Việt Nam from the past to present, affirming that Việt Nam will do its best to work with Cambodia to further foster the relations between the two Parties and countries, as well as between the Parties and States of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia to a new level for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Say Chhum congratulated Việt Nam for its great and comprehensive achievements, including COVID-19 pandemic control, high economic growth and improvement of people's living conditions.

He expressed delight at the development of Việt Nam-Cambodia relations in all fields and thanked the Party, State, army and people of Việt Nam for supporting Cambodia to fight against enemies in the past, helping Cambodian people to escape from the Pol Pot genocide, as well as in the current national development cause.

He affirmed that Cambodia would stand together with Việt Nam to protect and develop bilateral relations and stressed the importance of the relations between the two Parties and States as well as between the Parties and States of Cambodia, Việt Nam and Laos. — VNS