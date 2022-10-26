Environmental Improver Maike Creates a Movie on Recycling to Create Awareness and Change
through my movie, I wish to get more and more people involved”SENDAI, MIYAGI, JAPAN, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese Environmental Improver Maike is happy to announce a movie he created that is aimed at creating a change and awareness in the minds of people. He hopes to draw attention towards the need for recycling.
Recycling efforts around the world are lagging except in a few countries. An example is recycling in Japan. Japan is the second biggest consumer of disposable plastics in the planet after the America, according to a report by the UN Environmental program. Japan has one of the lowest recycling rates in the OECD – and 78% of the remaining waste is incinerated.
Still, all this burning produces exhaust fumes that contribute to climate change. The out of sight, out of mind attitude enabled by incineration keeps waste invisible and its problems hard to grasp.
Maike said "Although thermal recycling is not necessarily bad, Japan has something to learn from Germany. Oceanic pollution, air pollution, and global warming are all connected, and if Asian countries do not make an effort, it will be hard to achieve anything. The film has something for both children and adults. And it offers concrete solutions. Through his movie, I wish to get more and more people involved.”
About The Movie:
The movie was created with the hope of creating awareness for the environment. Maike was completely involved, and he has written the script, he has directed the movie and he has produced the film as well. He hopes that through the film he will be able to reach out to more and more people. He hopes that after watching the movie, people might be able to understand the underlying issues.
The film is scheduled to be shown at a number of international film festivals.
