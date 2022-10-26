Mainframe Market Seeking New Highs- Current Trends and Growth Drivers 2025

Mainframe Market

The increasing trend of digitalization further offers numerous growth opportunities within the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in demand for high-performance computing, the rapid development of the IoT landscape, and the surge in adoption of the mainframe as a service drive the growth of the global mainframe market. Additionally, the ongoing mainframe modernization and integration of blockchain technology with mainframe would provide lucrative opportunities for emerging market players in the near future. However, the high costs associated with mainframes and a dearth of skilled professionals impede market growth.

According to the report, the global mainframe market generated $2.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $2.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

By type, the Z systems segment occupied more than four-fifths of the global share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the high demand for IBM mainframe solutions among various end users, owing to its numerous benefits such as cost savings, high reliability, and sharper focus. However, the other segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the retail segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025, due to the ongoing trend of digitalization of the industry and the surge in need to provide unique in-store experiences.

However, the BFSI segment is expected to continue its dominance and generate more than one-quarter of the overall revenue by 2025, owing to the significant adoption of mainframe solutions in banking industry to meet the increase in financial transaction workloads across various countries.

Regionally, North America dominated the market landscape by generating more than two-fifths of the overall revenue in 2017. The region is expected to retain its dominant position owing to well-established financial infrastructure and high mainframe spending.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period, on account of rapid growth in retail and financial organizations in emerging economies such as China, Japan, and India.

The key players analyzed in the report include BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

The global mainframe industry was led by the BFSI industry in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the retail segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate. A study has shown that around 23 of the 25 top U.S. retailers run on mainframe systems, which is further expected to face higher demand in the upcoming years and is considered as a major opportunity for the market.

In 2017, the global mainframe market was dominated by North America and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market in this region include high mainframe spending among financial organizations and the retail industry supported by rising in the number of online transactions and an increase in the adoption of mainframes.

