NXP Matter™ Development Platforms Simplify and Accelerate Use of New Matter Standard

Matter™-enabled development platforms streamline the creation of interoperable IoT devices, empowering developers to focus on innovation and the user experience

Delivering complete enablement of the new Matter standard through NXP’s portfolio of processing, security and connectivity solutions

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced new Matter™-enabled development platforms to simplify and accelerate the creation of Matter devices for smart homes and buildings. These new Matter development platforms enable designers to easily leverage the breadth of NXP’s portfolio across processing, connectivity and security solutions to create a wide variety of IoT devices ranging from battery-operated devices like sensors and actuators to complex gateways with Thread Border Router and Matter Controller capabilities.

With the recently announced Matter certification program and ratified standard, the smart home is on the cusp of a rapid expansion. The new Matter standard, designed within the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) by a consortium of industry leaders, including NXP, brings with it a new era of interoperability across the IoT, reducing limitations on how devices communicate. This will give smart home and building end users the flexibility to select a mix of smart devices from different vendors and control them from multiple platforms or ecosystems, without concerns about compatibility.

“Matter is the first industry standard that enables multi-device, multi-vendor and multi-ecosystem interoperability for smart home products from major consumer electronics manufacturers. Matter removes barriers to deploying IoT at scale while creating new opportunities for product innovation,” said Bill Curtis, Analyst in Residence for IoT and Edge at Moor Insights & Strategy. “NXP’s secure, Matter-enabled development platforms let product teams create value-added features immediately without wasting time on undifferentiated platform software.”

“Our vision of the intelligent smart home is one that more accurately anticipates and automates our daily routines and needs. The interoperability Matter provides is crucial to delivering on that promise,” said Rafael Sotomayor, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Edge Processing and Connectivity & Security at NXP. “These platforms simplify and accelerate the development of a wide range of Matter devices by delivering a seamless combination of the foundational technologies developers need to bring the vision of the truly intelligent smart home one step closer to reality.”

Matter-Enabled Development Platforms

NXP’s Matter-enabled development platforms, shipping now, leverage commercially available evaluation boards and tools to ease, speed and de-risk IoT development with downloadable software, Getting Started guides, application notes, schematics, training videos and the Connectivity Support community. These platforms are currently awaiting confirmation of Matter Certification from the Connectivity Standards Alliance. NXP is also working with Apple, Amazon, Google and SmartThings and participating in Matter Early Access programs where available to enable NXP customer products to work with these and other ecosystems.

The development platforms offer dedicated EdgeLock® secure element and secure authenticator to provide full, turnkey Matter security, including Matter device certificate and credential provisioning.

Security at the Heart of Matter

The NXP development platforms offer dedicated EdgeLock® SE05x secure element and EdgeLock A5000 secure authenticator to provide full, turnkey Matter security. These Plug & Trust security components, which can be connected to any type of processor using a standard I2C interface, take care of provisioning Matter attestation keys and certificates to the device and provide hardware-accelerated execution of Matter authentication protocols. With this, OEMs can simplify and accelerate manufacturing and compliance to Matter security specifications, in particular the generation and injection of attestation and commissioning credential, as well as security logistics associated with Matter ecosystem. In addition, OEMs can further leverage NXP EdgeLock secure element and secure authenticator, which are Common Criteria EAL6+ certified, to protect user data and user privacy, integrity of devices, and secure connections to multiple clouds, including software update servers.

Expanding the Platform Portfolio

NXP continues to drive expanded capabilities and integration to enable innovation for the smart home and building markets. The IW612, the industry’s first secure tri-radio device to support the Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and 802.15.4 protocols, enables Matter Innovation across a range of MCUs and MPUs. In addition, NXP will be launching new fully integrated multi-protocol and tri-radio MCUs optimized for Matter (including Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth Low-Energy) starting in early 2023.

For more information on the new Matter development platforms, please visit NXP.com/Matter or contact NXP Sales worldwide.

NXP’s Matter Portfolio

Matter, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, is the industry-unifying standard creating more connections between more objects, simplifying development for manufacturers and increasing compatibility for consumers. As an active board member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance and a global contributor to the Matter specification, NXP is helping to define, implement and deploy the Matter standard. From connectivity and security to processing and software, NXP offers complete end-to-end solutions for enabling Matter devices. For more information, please visit NXP.com/Matter

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables a smarter, safer and more sustainable world through innovation. As a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is pushing boundaries in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 31,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $11.06 billion in 2021. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP, the NXP logo and EdgeLock are trademarks of NXP B.V. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. © 2022 NXP B.V.

For more information, please contact:



Americas & Europe Greater China / Asia Phoebe Francis Ming Yue Tel: +1 737-274-8177 Tel: +86 21 2205 2690 Email: phoebe.francis@nxp.com Email: ming.yue@nxp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86d6d22-611d-460f-ab1d-ef1dec2cddb9