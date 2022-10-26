Submit Release
P&E Launches App to Redefine Machinery Buying Experience

Plant & Equipment is proud to announce its new Mobile Application for heavy equipment buyers worldwide.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being one of the fastest-growing marketplaces with more than 100K listings for new and used machinery, Plant & Equipment is proud to announce its new Mobile Application for heavy equipment buyers worldwide. Users may now stay connected by downloading the free App for smartphones and tablets from the Apple or Google Play store.

Zayd Kuba, Managing Director of P&E, stated: "We are thrilled to empower equipment buyers with the ability to easily find their equipment, contact the sellers and stay updated on the machinery market news."

P&E App, like PlantAndEquipment.com, is simple and user-friendly, with many features that make it easier for users to search for new and used equipment on their phones.

With the P&E App, users can:
• Search equipment by Industries, Brand name, Model name, Spare Parts, or Keywords
• Save favourite listings and searches
• Filter by industry, brand, make, county, condition, price, and more
• Email, call or text the seller directly from the App
• Sort results by price or newly listed
• Stay updated on the latest heavy equipment news with various sections covering news from Africa, Global, Product updates, Market insights, Mega Projects
• Browse the latest editions of P&E Magazines
• Get a notification when new listings are added

P&E's high-tech services powered on innovation and 'know-how' enables buyers from the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe to connect with local and international dealers and auctioneers. The new App provides an extensive range of machinery listings from broad categories like construction, lifting, agricultural, trucks and trailers, and spare parts to sub-categories within each segment.

The Plant & Equipment app is available on the App Store for iPhones and iPads and Google Play for Android devices.

Preeti Lamba
Plant & Equipment
+971 4 580 8020
preeti@plantandequipment.com

