MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 17, 2022 to Monday, October 24, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 17, 2022, through Monday, October 24, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 44 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Place, Northeast. CCN: 22-151-126

A Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Brandon Rawlings, of Southeast, D.C., for Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-151-206

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-151-253

A handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-151-340

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 22-151-556

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun, and Century Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-131-643

A Smith & Wesson M&P 15-22 .22 caliber rifle and a Beretta M9 A4 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 300 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Rakeem Bates, of Southeast, D.C., for Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, Parole Violation, Failure to Appear, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-151-768

A Ruger Security-9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Caleb Harris, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-151-901

A Sig Sauer SP-2022 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Terrace Haywood Brown, of Northeast, D.C., and 46-year-old Kelvin Vincent Washington, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-151-912

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 500 block of 50th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-151-942

A FNH FN-509 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Terrell Strickland, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Receiving Stolen Property, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-151-954

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-151-965

A Sarsilmaz SAR-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Michael Clayton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-152-055

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Darnell Jerome Mason, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-152-085

A Ria VR60 shotgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 22-152-089

Thursday, October 20, 2022

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 7000 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Jordan Jarreau Kittrel, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Distribution of Marijuana while Armed, and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 22-152-375

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5800 block of Field Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Damarco Lyles, of Silver Spring, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-152-486

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Derrionte Johnson, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-152-490

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3800 block of Tenth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-152-516

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old James Outland, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Unlawful Possession/Transfer of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-152-562

A Beeman P-17 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of Eighth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-152-592

A Rock Island 206 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 2-152-595

A Glock 17 BB gun and a Glock 19 BB gun were recovered in the 5200 block of Foote Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-152-626

Friday, October 21, 2022

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Darnell Lamont Savoy, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-147-469

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 22nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 49-year-old Aaron Buss, of Glen Rock, NJ, for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-152-724

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 60th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Harold Franklin Blakeney, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Driving under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-152-866

A J. Stevens Arms 22-410 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the Unit block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-152-965

A SCCY Industries Thunder CX-9 .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block Savannah Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Armed Carjacking, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-152-968

A Hi-Point 4095 .40 caliber rifle was recovered in the 4500 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-153-014

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Deonte Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-153-162

Saturday, October 22, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-153-358

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of First Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-153-576

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Antron Belk, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-153-621

An Umarex BB gun was recovered in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-153-706

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-153-742

Sunday, October 23, 2022

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malkijah Clark, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-153-809

Monday, October 24, 2022

A Hi-Point CF-380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Third Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-154-460

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5600 block of Fifth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Aaron Delonte Talley, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Permit Revoked, and Allow Operation with Improper Tags. CCN: 22-154-628

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Alonzo Campbell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-154-751

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###