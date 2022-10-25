Homicide: 1400 Block of Montana Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 11:02 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner where an autopsy was performed. As a result, the OCME determined the cause of death was complications of a gunshot wound and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 24-year-old Quion Shears, of Northeast, DC.

