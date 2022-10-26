Arrest Made in a Homicide: 800 Block of Yuma Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Friday, July 1, 2022, in the 800 block of Yuma Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:33 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 17-year-old Dennis Simms, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 19 year-old Davon Alston, of Oxon Hill, MD. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

