Medical Laser Market to Reach USD 16,230 Million at 10.8% CAGR During the Forecast 2026

Medical laser market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical laser industry garnered $6.94 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $16.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. High adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic surgeries, rise in incidence of various chronic diseases globally, and increase in technological advancements drive the growth of the global medical laser market. On the other hand, high cost of the medical lasers and lack of acceptance for new technology impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, expanded applications of lasers across clinical areas are expected to create a number of opportunities in the industry.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Syneron Medical Ltd.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• CryoLife, Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Novartis AG

• Biolase Inc.

• IRIDEX Corporation

• Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc.

• Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd.

Based on product type, the solid-state laser systems segment contributed to more than one-third of the global medical laser market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2026. This is attributed to the safe use of solid-state laser system and the quality output provided by it. At the same time, the diode laser systems would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during 2019–2026. Diode lasers are less expensive, more compact, and use less power as compared to other types of lasers, which has driven the segment growth.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Based on product type, the diode laser systems segment is expected to be the fasted growing segment during the forecast period.

• Based on application, dermatology segment contains the largest share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

• Depending on end user, the surgical segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR with 11.6% during the forecast period.

• U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global medical laser market in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifth of the global market.

• Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

