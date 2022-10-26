Global Artificial Intelligence Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Reports have been updated with the most recent Ukraine-Russia War impact on market growth for all 27+ industries.

The artificial intelligence market size is predicted to reach a value of $44.51 billion in 2021 to $56.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.80%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The artificial intelligence global market growth is expected to increase to $140.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.40%. Growing investment in AI technologies contributed to the growth of the Artificial intelligence global market

Key Trends In The Artificial Intelligence Market

Automated machine learning is being implemented by many companies. It is quite complicated to apply traditional machine learning models for real-world business problems. The better solution is to use Automated machine learning which allows non-machine learning (ML) experts to use machine learning algorithms without being machine learning wizards. For instance, tools like Google cloud AutoML are used to train custom-made and high-quality ML models with a minimum ML expertise.

Overview Of The Artificial Intelligence Market

The artificial intelligence market consists of sales of artificial intelligence software and related services. Artificial Intelligence (AI) sometimes referred to as machine intelligence. Artificial intelligence is a wide-ranging branch of computer science-related with building smart machines that can perform tasks that require human intelligence.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Technology: Machine learning, Natural language processing, Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Others (Image processing, Speech recognition)

By End-user Industry: Healthcare, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Marketing, Telecommunication, Defense, Aerospace, Media & Entertainment, Others

By Geography: The artificial intelligence global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google, IBM, Baidu, Microsoft, Apple Inc., Ipsoft, NVIDIA corporation, Samsung Electronics Co.Ltd, MicroStrategy Inc., Qlik Technologies

