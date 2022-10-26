Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Estimated To Grow At 65% Rate

Augmented Reality In Training And Education Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The augmented reality in training and education industry is predicted to reach a value of $6.42 billion in 2021 to $10.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 65.40%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The global augmented reality in training and education market growth is expected to increase to $69.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 59.60%. The implementation of augmented reality (AR) technology in institutions is driving the market.

Key Trends In The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market

Augmented reality game-based learning is the latest trend in the augmented reality in the training and education market. The combination of games and technology is helping students to perform various activities to gain knowledge/skills. For instance, the Europass Teacher Academy, a provider of professional development courses, says that schools are adopting the augmented reality to help students gain knowledge, acquire various skills by playing games, and experience reality through augmented reality. Teachers and educators are playing an important role to make students involved in different kinds of gaming activities in the learning process to educate students. Gamifying the academic materials intrigue the students and they are eagerly participating and role-playing in the learning process

Overview Of The Augmented Reality In Training And Education Market

The augmented reality in the training and education market consists of sales of augmented reality software for education and training and related products. Augmented reality is the latest advanced technology that is used in education/training to help the students, and corporate employees to equip them with the knowledge or acquire skills by experiencing and interacting with different forms of reality, simulation, games, and others.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Category: Primary and Secondary Education, Test Preparation, Reskilling and Certifications, Higher Education, Language and Other Learnings

By Device: Classroom Projectors, Smartphones, Laptops, Others

By End User: Higher Education, K-12

By Geography: The global augmented reality in training and education market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Google Expeditions Pioneer Program., zSpace, Magic Leap, Alchemy VR, Unimersiv, GAMOOZ, Meta Company, DAQRI, InGage, Popar

