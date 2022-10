Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Food and Beverages Demand, Industry Analysis with Key Players and Market Forecast

Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food & Beverages) Market

Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Food and Beverages Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- anti-counterfeit packaging market is emerging from last decade. Increase in incidences of counterfeiting of retail products boosts the growth of anti-counterfeiting market. Counterfeiters tend to target packaged food products, owing to minimum control over the supply chain. Developing economies largely get affected by such counterfeiting practices due to presence of customers looking for low-cost products. The practical implementation of regulations and legislations across developed countries counter the counterfeiting practices to some extent. The market for anti-counterfeit packaging is segmented according to technology, application, and region. Development in nanotechnology increases the efficiency of packaged food product tracking. Thus, growth in authentication packaging reduces the counterfeiting activities in food and pharmaceutical products.

Anti-counterfeit Packaging Market By Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global anti-counterfeit packaging market was valued at $62,529.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $116,299.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Various anti-counterfeit trade associations are actively participating through campaigns and awareness program to increase the adoption of anti-counterfeit technologies. The implementation of anti-counterfeit technologies in food & beverages products ensures the environmental and healthcare safety of consumers. The demand for anti-counterfeit technologies in Asia-Pacific is on the rise, as local manufacturers of food products are investing in product protection activities to maintain their brand image in their respective market.

Anti-counterfeit authentication technologies are classified into ink & dyes, holograms, and watermarks & taggants. Holograms, color shifting security inks & films, security graphics, sequential product numbering, and on-product marking are some of the technologies used as anti-counterfeit solutions. However, watermarks and taggants are the covert technologies that require specialized identification tools. Covert technologies refer to hidden features on a packaged product, which are not accessible to the general public, but enable brand owners to detect counterfeited products. Examples of covert technologies include invisible printing, embedded images, hidden marks, and printing.

Presently, there is high demand for overt authentication solutions that covert authentication solutions. Most of the overt authentication technologies are utilized in consumer goods, owing to their low cost and easy understanding of specialized mark over packaging. Track & trace packaging technology is an advanced form of product identification technique, which is widely used in pharmaceutical industry. Real-time tracking of food product enhances the visibility of goods during the supply chain. Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology in track & trace packaging enables real-time monitoring of the product, from manufacturing to distribution. Identifying the originality of food product when it passed through one commercial chain to another is the application of food traceability.

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc., and Sicapa

Key Findings Of The Study

Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. The authentication packaging technology segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast period.

As per application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Food packaging segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Region wise, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

