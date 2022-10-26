Paraffin Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the paraffin market size is forecast to reach US$7.21 billion by 2026 and is growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Paraffin has a variety of uses in industries such as medicine, agriculture cosmetics, and others. Paraffin is widely used as fuel for jet engines and rockets and as a fuel component for diesel and tractor engines. Hence due to the vest usage of paraffin in many industries, the Paraffin Market is forecasted to grow in the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the paraffin market highlights the following areas -

Asia Pacific dominates the Paraffin Market, owing to the increasing use of paraffin as heating oil and cooking fuel in developed countries such as the United Kingdom.

Kerosene, commonly known as paraffin, is a clear liquid fossil fuel produced by the refinement of crude oil. Kerosene is still commonly used for fuel in developing countries, as well as for cooking and heating to a lesser level.

Because of the volatility in crude oil prices, the wax market has become extremely price volatile in recent years. Completely refined waxes are widely used in the packaging sector for candle production and as wax coatings for film, paper, and foil substrates.

The paraffin wax industry is expected to grow as synthetic wax becomes more popular, as well as new applications for wax such as candles, coatings and polishes, tire and rubber, and cosmetics.



Segmental Analysis:

Paraffin Market Segment Analysis – By Type: The paraffin wax segment held the largest share in the Paraffin Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026. Paraffin wax is a soft, colorless substance made from a combination of hydrocarbon molecules comprising between 20 and 40 carbon atoms. Due to the vast use of paraffin wax in the Paraffin Market, the segment is contributing the growth in the forecast period.

Paraffin Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The Paperboard and Packaging segment held the largest share in the Paraffin Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2021-2026.

Paraffin Market Segment Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The Food and Beverage segment held the largest share in the Paraffin Market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026. Fruits, vegetables, and confectionery are coated in paraffin wax, which is categorized as a chemical preservative. It also aids in the reduction of moisture loss and rotting.

Paraffin Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia Pacific region held the largest share in the Paraffin Market in 2020 up to 44%, owing to the shift to food at home and stockpiling.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the paraffin industry are -

1. Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Company

2. Koster Keunen Hooland BV

3. Hexion Specialty Chemicals Inc.

4. Marcus Oil & Chemical

5. Blended Waxes Inc.



