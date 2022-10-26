Global Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022”, the smart phone/tablet games market size is predicted to reach a value of $53.2 billion in 2021 to $64.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.30%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The smartphone/tablet games market is expected to grow to $128.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.70%. Due to an increased emergence of affordable gaming smartphones/tablets in the market, the smartphones/tablet gaming industry is rapidly increasing.

Key Trends In The Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market

Augmented Reality (AG) and Virtual Reality (VR) are the two new technologies that are positively impacting the smartphone/tablet games market. Both technologies offer exciting gaming experiences to users. Augmented reality gaming combines visual and audio content with the user's current environment in real time, thereby making them enjoy the unique gaming experience. Whereas Virtual reality games apply a three-dimensional (3-D) artificial environment to the computer games. These two technologies have been appreciated by the gaming community, proven by the rise in AR and VR based games downloads.

Overview Of The Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market

The smartphone/tablet games market consists of sales of video games played on smartphones/tablets. The revenue for these companies is generated from the in-app-purchases, in-game advertisements (such as google AdSense, Ad-Mob, Media.net), sponsorships, and sales of merchandise. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Market Segmentation

• By Game Type: Shooter, Action, Sports Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy, Others

• By Application: iOS User, Android User

• By Device: Smartphone, Tablet

• By Geography: The global smart phone/tablet games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tencent Hold, Sony, Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Netmarble, CyberAgent, Mixi, Zynga, Supercell, Niantic, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Miniclip, Ubisoft and Epic Games.

Smart Phone/Tablet Games Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides smart phone/tablet games market research and an overview of smart phone/tablet games market. The market report analyzes smart phone/tablet games global market size, smart phone/tablet games global market growth drivers, smart phone/tablet games global market trends, smart phone/tablet games global market segments, smart phone/tablet games market major players, smart phone/tablet games market growth across geographies, and smart phone/tablet games market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The smart phone/tablet games market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

