At 6.9% CAGR, Phospholipase Enzyme Market Size Worth $200 million by 2026: IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Phospholipase Enzyme market size was estimated at $200 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Phospholipases are enzymes that use the hydrolyzes, stereospecific process to transform phospholipids into fatty acids, lipoproteins, lysophospholipids, glycerophospholipids, inositol-1,4,5-trisphosphate, inositol triphosphate, and other lipophilic compounds. All living species include phospholipids, which aid in the preservation of nutritional value. The majority of these enzymes can be found in pancreatic secretions and tissues. Phospholipases release diacylglycerol, Arachidonic Acid, Endothelial lipase, and others.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Phospholipase Enzyme market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Phospholipase Enzyme Market in 2020 owing to rising awareness about health issues in this region. The Phospholipase Enzyme Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing demand for natural products is set to aid the market growth of the Phospholipase Enzyme Market report.

3. The high price of Phospholipase Enzyme is poised to create hurdles for the Phospholipase Enzyme Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Phospholipase Enzyme Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The market for Phospholipase Enzyme is segmented into Phospholipase A1, Phospholipase A2, Phospholipase B, Phospholipase C, and Phospholipase D. Phospholipase A2 held the largest share, and it is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Phospholipase Enzyme Market Segment Analysis – By Application : The market for Phospholipase Enzyme is categorized in Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Ethanol & Biofuel production, Nutraceuticals, and others. Food and Beverage sub segment held the largest market share, and it is also predicted to register a higher CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Phospholipase Enzyme Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Phospholipase Enzyme market with a significant share of 40% in 2020. This is attributed to the rising need for high-quality food with more natural flavor and taste has become a popular trend among the people in this region. Furthermore, rising advancement and innovation in technology in the food industry in which Phospholipase enzymes have found more application in fat modification in this region is contributing to the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Phospholipase Enzyme industry are -

1. Novozymes A/S

2. DuPont

3. Koninklijke DSM N.V

4. Nagase & Co. Ltd.

