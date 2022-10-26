Insights Into The Global Cybersecurity Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022”, the cybersecurity market share is predicted to reach a value of $181.12 billion in 2021 to $201.33 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The cybersecurity market growth is expected to increase to $305.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.0%. The rising scale of cyber threats is generating higher demand for cybersecurity solutions.

Key Trends In The Cybersecurity Market

Increasing government investments in cybersecurity solutions is a major trend shaping the growth of the cybersecurity industry. For instance, in October 2019, the UK government has announced a multi-million investment project of $48 million (£36 million) to protect the country’s businesses from cyberattacks. This scheme combines the government’s partnership with leading tech firms such as ARM as a part of the government’s digital security by design initiative, which was backed previously by Microsoft and Google. The government funding will help to detect future threats and mitigate their effects including terrorism, financial extortion, and damaging established systems. Thus, increasing investments by the governments globally are likely to create large avenues for expansion for the players operating in the cybersecurity market over the forthcoming years.

Overview Of The Cybersecurity Market

The cybersecurity market consists of sales of cybersecurity software and related services. Cybersecurity is a practice of protecting the network, computers, mobile devices, hardware, electronic systems, and data from digital or malicious attacks. It is also known as electronic information security and information technology security. Cybersecurity can be segregated into categories including network security, application security, information security, operational security, and others.

Cybersecurity Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Cybersecurity Market Segments

• By Solution: Network Security, Cloud Application Security, End-point Security, Secure Web Gateway, Internet Security, Others

• By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

• By End-Use: BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities, Others

• By Geography: The global cybersecurity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as AVG Technologies NV, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CyberArk, F5 Networks, FireEye, Forcepoint, Fortinet

