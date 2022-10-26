IoT Global Market Estimated To Grow At A 21% Rate

Internet Of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Internet Of Things (IoT) Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "IoT Global Market Report 2022”, the iot market share is predicted to reach a value of $326.9 billion in 2021 to $396.34 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.20%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The IoT market is expected to grow to $848.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.0%. The application of IoT in various industries such as automotive industry is driving the growth of the IoT market.

Key Trends In The IoT Market

The IoT devices collect a great deal of data of all types. Managing this data and analyzing it will help maximize its value for the company. Data analytics will help in analysis of IoT data in several areas such as data accuracy in time series, predictive and advanced analytics, data preparation, geospatial and location real-time (logistic data). In 2020, major cloud vendors such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, are increasingly using data analytics for business improvement and various companies hope to expand their market share with AI algorithms capable of exploiting machine learning and deep learning, allowing businesses to derive more value and make informed decisions from the increasing data volumes.

Overview Of The IoT Market

The Internet of Things (IoT) market consists of sales of IoT and related services that are used in building and home automation, smart energy and utilities, connected logistics, smart retail, smart mobility, and transportation. The internet of things, or IoT, is a collection of interconnected smart devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people supplied with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transmit data across a network without needing human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management

• By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others

• By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation, Others

• By Geography: The global iot market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

The market report analyzes iot global market size, iot global market trends, iot global market growth drivers, iot market segments, iot market major players, iot market growth across geographies, and iot market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

