Powder Coatings Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Growing usage of powder coatings for electric vehicles drives the powder coatings market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the powder coatings market size is forecasted to reach US$18.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Powder coating is a dry finishing process in which free-flowing, thermoplastic or thermoset powder material is applied to a surface, melted and then allowed to dry and harden into a protective coating. Powder coating based on thermoplastic polymers is derived from polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride, polyvinyl fluoride, polyester and so on whereas thermoset-based powder coatings are derived from epoxy, polyester, acrylic, polyurethanes and so on. Powder coating imparts a high-quality, durable finish, that allows for improved efficiency and is eco-friendly. Powder coatings are based on polymer resin systems. The environmental advantages offered by powder coatings compared to liquid coating methods drives the powder coatings market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the powder coatings market highlights the following areas -

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the powder coatings market on account of the increasing construction activities and the recovering automotive industry. According to Invest India, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 trillion by 2025.

There are two types of powder coatings, thermoplastic and thermoset. Thermoplastic powders are commonly derived from polyolefins, polyvinyl chloride and polyvinyl fluoride while thermosetting powders are derived from acrylic, epoxy and polyester resins.

Thermoplastic powder coating melts and flows when heat is applied but continues to have the same chemical composition once it cools and solidifies. On the other hand, thermoset powder coatings will not melt when heated after curing.

The major opportunity for this market is developing thin-film coatings.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the powder coatings market report.



Segmental Analysis:

Powder Coatings Market Segment Analysis – by Resin Type: The thermoset segment held a dominant Powder Coatings Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027. In the powder coating process, as the powder heats and melts it flows around the surface of the object and undergoes a chemical change called cross-linking which forms a hard and durable coating.

Powder Coatings Market Segment Analysis – by Application: The construction segment held a dominant Powder Coatings Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Powder Coatings Market Segment Analysis – by Geography: The Asia-Pacific region held the dominant Powder Coatings Market share up to 60% in 2021 owing to the rising consumption of powder coatings from the automotive, construction and appliances sector.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the powder coatings industry are -

1. PPG Industries

2. AkzoNobel Powder Coatings

3. BASF SE

4. Axalta Coating Systems

5. The Sherwin Williams Company



