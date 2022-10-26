Global Console Games Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Console Games Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Console Games Global Market Report 2022”, the console games market share is predicted to reach a value of $65.48 billion in 2021 to $72.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.60%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The console games market is expected to grow to $100.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.50%. The major driving force for the console games market growth is the rapid increase in the number of active gamers across the world.

Key Trends In The Console Games Market

There has been a rapid growth in the mobile/tablet gaming owing to introduction of new smart phones/tablets with enhanced features to play video games without having to connect an external device/console. For example, the ease of using a mobile phone for multiple purposes such as messaging, internet use, and gaming has led to the maximum adoption of mobiles without having to sit in a fixed location with an external console device. Due to the mobility offered by mobile/tablet based games, console games market may decline. According to the recent data from GMM, mobile gaming segment was close to 47% of the total revenue of the global games market and is further increasing at a strong growth posing a significant threat to the console games market.

Overview Of The Console Games Market

The console games market consists of sales of console games. A console game is a type of video game that have an interactive multimedia software that uses a video game console to provide an interactive multimedia experience. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Console Games Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Digital Console Games, Online/Microtransaction Console, Physical Console Games

• By Application: Shooter, Action, Sport Games, Role-Playing, Adventure, Racing, Fighting, Strategy, Others

• By Device: TV, Computer/PC, System Consoles

• By Geography: The global console games market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Tencent Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Microsoft Studios, Activision Blizzard, EA, Nintendo, Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar, Ubisoft, Valve Corporation, 2K Games

The market report analyzes console games global market size, console games global market analysis, console games global market growth drivers, console games global market segments, console games global market major players, console games market growth across geographies, and console games market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

