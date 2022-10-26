Author Terry Jerome Green's new book "Matty the Mouse" is a charming tale of a young mouse who learns an important lesson after a day of fun with her family.

Recent release "Matty the Mouse" from Page Publishing author Terry Jerome Green follows young Matty and her family as they make their way to the nearby carnival to enjoy rides and quality time together. After all the excitement, Matty takes time to reflect on her life, and comes to an important realization about herself and others.

UNIONTOWN, Ala., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Jerome Green, who enjoys making others smile through his writings, has completed his new book "Matty the Mouse": a delightful tale that explores the importance of being thankful for all that one has in life, including their family, and treating everyone in life with kindness and respect.

Green's tale follows Matty, a young mouse, and her family as they embark on a journey to the town carnival for a day of fun and excitement. Along the way, the family becomes closer than ever, and finds themselves having such a wonderful day, they manage to forget about all their problems and enjoy each other's presence.

Following their day at the carnival, Matty realizes just how lucky she is to have such a supportive family and realizes she must treat everyone with respect as there are others less fortunate than her that sometimes need an extra bit of kindness in their lives.

Published by Page Publishing, Terry Jerome Green's charming narrative is an adorable read, and the perfect tool for parents and guardians to teach younger readers about recognizing all the wonderful things in one's life. Through vivid artwork and a captivating setting, Green creates a memorable adventure that readers of all ages will want to revisit over and over again.

