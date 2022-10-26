Ivey Green's new book "Sonny's Adventures: Sonny Meets Clyde the Pony" is a playful children's tale about making new friends and taking care of others.

Recent release "Sonny's Adventures: Sonny Meets Clyde the Pony" from Page Publishing author Ivey Green is the sweet story of a devoted dog named Sonny who loves to help others. When Sonny's favorite human, Little Duke, comes back to town, Sonny can't wait to introduce him to all his animal friends and make some new ones along the way.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivey Green, an avid reader and writer with a passion for children's literature, has completed her new book "Sonny's Adventures: Sonny Meets Clyde the Pony": a fun-filled summer adventure with a nostalgic feel. Inspired by the author's own pet growing up, Green takes readers on a quaint journey through the rural south, filled with charm and welcoming animals of all kinds.

"I love to write storybooks about a dog I had a long time ago," says author Ivey Green. "His name was Sonny. Sonny was a very smart puppy dog."

Published by Page Publishing, Ivey Green's whimsical tale tells the story of a loyal dog named Sonny and his best friend, Little Duke. Little Duke is back in town visiting his grandparents, and Sonny is thrilled to introduce him to new friends, human and animal alike. During their exciting summer together, they help Old Man Jack take a rescued owl to the wildlife center where they learn the importance of lending a hand (or paw) to others.

Sonny also has a special gift- he can speak to animals of all species. When he comes across a pony named Clyde, he discovers that Clyde is upset. He is smaller than all the other ponies, and he doesn't like his name. Will Sonny be able to use his abilities to help out a new buddy?

