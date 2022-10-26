Orpha Ale Mineque's newly released "Disguised Blessings: A Book Of Poetry" is an engaging collection of personal poetry that motivates and inspires

"Disguised Blessings: A Book Of Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Orpha Ale Mineque is a thoughtful anthology that brings readers a potent collection of writings that examine a variety of themes within the author's life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Disguised Blessings: A Book Of Poetry": an enjoyable selection of poetry. "Disguised Blessings: A Book Of Poetry" is the creation of published author Orpha Ale Mineque, a registered nurse who worked for one of the Veteran Affairs(VA) Medical Centers in Florida where she worked until February 2022. She has spent her nursing career in the intensive care unit since she graduated from the Philippine Union College, in Silang, Cavite, Philippines, in 1985, which is now the Adventist University of the Philippines. Mineque migrated to the United States in April 1987 and took a job in the step-down surgical intensive care unit at Detroit Receiving Hospital and Trauma Center in Detroit, Michigan, until November 1988. She joined her family in Saint Petersburg, Florida, and started working at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in 1988 until 2000. She later relocated to Palo Alto in February 2022 where she currently works. In November 2000, Mineque became the co-owner and administrator for Duey's Place Assisted Living Facility, a six-bed long-term-care facility that she and her husband, Napoleon Duey, operated together.

Mineque shares, "Disguised Blessings is a book of poetry. This is a compilation of poems that I wrote for about a year when the COVID-9 pandemic started in 2020.

"The poems will take your imagination to stories of my personal life, friends, and families. They were the people who inspired me and played vital roles in my life. It will also take you back to my youth and the island I grew up in. In my poems I also shared stories of how wonderful it is to love, be loved, and the hurtful experience of being rejected.

"A lot of the poetry I wrote were inspired by nature and its beauty that surrounds me. I saw God's glory through His creation and heard His voice and felt His presence.

"Disguised Blessings are my unexpected gifts that I personally received amid the pandemic. Being a registered nurse working in the frontline is unnerving. God had protected and shielded me from COVID-19 so I could continue serving in His ministry of healing.

"God had blessed me with talents that I was able to use when I most needed them to keep myself above all chaos from the pandemic. I was able to do many projects to maintain a healthy mind and spirit. Best of all, He endowed me with special and beautiful thoughts that flowed into rhythmic words of poetry.

"I'm inviting you to emerge into the pages of this book and be inspired!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Orpha Ale Mineque's new book will entertain and encourage as readers reflect on the carefully designed verses within.

Mineque shares in celebration of life's peaks and valleys as she recounts key moments within her life through her expressive poetic works.

