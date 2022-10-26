Sonja Skillingstad's newly released "Sonja" is an emotionally charged reflection on a life of challenges and the lasting effects of abuse

"Sonja" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sonja Skillingstad is an engaging look into the author's personal journey starting from a very young age that showcases the far-reaching effects of being emotionally and physically abused.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sonja": a compelling memoir that takes readers on a heart-wrenching journey. "Sonja" is the creation of published author Sonja Skillingstad.

Skillingstad shares, "My name is Sonja Skillingstad, and I have been inspired to write about myself during my early years and the beautiful angel lady sent to assist me during the serious abuse I was receiving from my mother."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonja Skillingstad's new book is an articulate and impactful biography that will bring readers a deeply personal account of life with an abusive mother.

Skillingstad offers a healing prayer within the pages of this poignant examination of a life lived.

Consumers can purchase "Sonja" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sonja," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

