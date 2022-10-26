Akhtar Allahabadi releases 'Life of Akbar: Part One (Life with Taliban)'

An intellectually gifted young man sets out on a quest to avoid jihad, tries to eliminate poverty and spread education amongst the poor of the country

LEICESTER, England, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Akhtar Allahabadi announces the release of "Life of Akbar: Part One ( Life with Taliban)" (published by AuthorHouse UK), an epic tale of determination and devotion of an intellectually gifted young man who sets out on a quest to avoid jihad, tries to eliminate poverty and spread education amongst the poor of the country.

While growing up in a village in a mountainous region spread across both Afghan and Pakistani territories, Akbar Khan transforms into an understanding and intelligent boy who is devoted to his studies of the Quran and resolving problems. In a land where no one argues with the Taliban, his parents do their best to keep him from being thrust into the jihad against the enemies of Islam, for Akbar is highly regarded in their village and in demand for his wisdom beyond his years.

When he is 13, Akbar notices Jameela. Almost immediately, Akbar becomes determined to follow his heart and make her his through marriage, no matter how long it takes. As he begins to work on making his dream come true, a chain of unexpected events unfold, and how he maneuvers his own destiny through the dangers of life amongst the Taliban and how kismet helps him escape to a near-normal life and happiness.

"This story is placed in a very important area of the world. The culture and challenges are unknown and very interesting. A great deal of action has taken place in and around the Afghan people. No other book has taken up such a story like this," Allahabadi says. When asked what he wants readers to take way from the book, he answers, "An understanding that these people are as good and tough as anyone else." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/828025-life-of-akbar

"Life of Akbar: Part One ( Life with Taliban)"

By Akhtar Allahabadi

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 576 pages | ISBN 9781665599955

E-Book | 576 pages | ISBN 9781665599962

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Akhtar Allahabadi was educated in India, Pakistan, and Scotland. During his lengthy career, he was an eye surgeon, consultant, professor of ophthalmology, and in private practice. Since retiring, he has been focused on writing. "Life of Akbar: Part One" is his second book.

AuthorHouse, an Author Solutions, Inc. self-publishing imprint, is a leading provider of book publishing, marketing, and bookselling services for authors around the globe and offers the industry's only suite of Hollywood book-to-film services. Committed to providing the highest level of customer service, AuthorHouse assigns each author personal publishing and marketing consultants who provide guidance throughout the process. Headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, AuthorHouse celebrates over 23 years of service to authors. For more information or to publish a book visit authorhouse.co.uk or call 0-800-014-8641.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, AuthorHouse, 0-800-014-8641, pressreleases@authorhouse.com

SOURCE AuthorHouse