New memoir details how one woman's childhood dream of getting an award-winning photo led her to the world's most bizarre places

Debuting author Brenda Prater Sellers shares her adventures and mishaps in 'You Slept Where?'

MARYVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brenda Prater Sellers ticks off another item in her bucket list with the release of her memoir "You Slept Where?" (published by Archway Publishing, a division of Simon & Schuster).

Written in a modern-day Erma Bombeck-style, this book chronicles the journey of a Southern businesswoman work, life and family while pursuing a childhood dream of getting an award-winning photograph published in National Geographic. Her quest for "the shot" would take her to 69 countries and earned her a two-million-miler status on Delta Airlines, all while living life, mostly laughing.

Sellers shares her myriad encounters as she tackles her never-ending "To Do" list while dealing with a momma with dementia, a prankster father, and a husband dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She also tells about her experiences and mishaps at the world's most bizarre places (imagine the movies Miss Congeniality meets National Lampoon's Vacation in her version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles). From middle age baby boomers struggling with work-life balance to millennials wanting to experience adventure, "You Slept Where?" is a great resource of laughter and learning.

"The goal is to inspire readers to make their own 'To Do' list or at least laugh at my calamities. Hopefully, the cost saving tips in the appendix will help readers save enough pennies to offset the cost of the book," the author states.

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/836974-you-slept-where to get a copy.

"You Slept Where?"
By Brenda Prater Sellers
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 448 pages | ISBN 9781665722773
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 448 pages | ISBN 9781665722797
E-Book | 448 pages | ISBN 9781665722780
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Brenda Prater Sellers is a farmer's daughter, mother, wife, businesswoman, and a detailed list maker. She is a Southern, Mountain Dew-driven, M&M's eating, adrenaline-seeking adventurer, and climber of Mount Everest (although she did not do so well). From farm to corporate America, from receptionist to president of a global manufacturing company, she traveled to 69 countries. Sellers has one son but also helped raise 15 other "kids" whom she calls her own. Her passion in life is helping others through nonprofits and being a community leader. Her book prior to being published has already raised close to $12K for a Blount County charity from a silent auction.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

