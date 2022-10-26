Author Mary Sauer's new book "N.O.S. You N.O.S. Me" is a stirring account of a single mother as she navigates the challenges of raising a son with autism.

Recent release "N.O.S. You N.O.S. Me" from Page Publishing author Mary Sauer is a powerful tale of the relationship between a single mother and her autistic son, and the obstacles they faced together. Inspired by the author's life, readers will experience a moving tale of trials and, ultimately, triumphs.

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mary Sauer, a loving mother who worked in both the dental and medical fields, has completed her new book "N.O.S. You N.O.S. Me": a poignant and irreverent tale based on the author's life as she raises her son with autism as a single mother, trying her best to steer him in the right direction.

"This is the story of a single mother raising an autistic boy from knowledge of conception to adulthood," writes Sauer. "The book narrates his obstacles, challenges, and triumphs. It discloses his mother's informed and sometimes intuitive decisions about guiding and steering him down an independent and productive life. He has emerged as a notable welder, poet, bodybuilder, personal trainer, and photography model. Although most of the credit goes to him for his persistent determination, I, his mother, would like to believe that I did something right."

Published by Page Publishing, Mary Sauer's enlightening tale is a beautiful journey of the incredible power of a mother's love for her sons, and how far it, along with one's determination, can help to overcome any of life's tests. Despite being a single mother, Sauer faced many challenges head on to help provide her sons with the best life possible, providing unending love and support at every turn.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "N.O.S. You N.O.S. Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

