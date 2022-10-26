Ruzanna Khachatryan's newly released "The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness" is an engaging examination of the author's personal and spiritual journey

"The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruzanna Khachatryan is a poignant autobiographical work that takes readers into some of the author's most impactful life experiences that have proven God's hand has been at work all along.

MEADVILLE, Pa., October 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness": a potent memoir that brings the author's determined spirit to the forefront. "The Star Will Take You Out of Darkness" is the creation of published author Ruzanna Khachatryan, a native of Armenia who graduated the Armenian State Pedagogical University with a bachelor's degree and worked as a history teacher. She moved to America in 1996 and has become a hairstylist beginning in 1998. Currently, she is the owner of Ruzanna Hair Salon. Khachatryan has been featured in Allure, Lucky, Vitals, New York Times, and C! magazines. She is a mother to two children.

Khachatryan shares, "I grew up in Armenia. English is my third language and I apologize for any grammatical mistakes that you may find in this book.

"It is incredible that now as I look back, I can clearly see how God was accomplishing His promises by orchestrating my actions in such a precise way and layering my life, taking me back and forth, back and forth, and proving his existence in my life.

"That's the reason you have this book in your hands. When I finished my writing, I was worried about whether or not I was doing the right thing. I wondered, What if my decision is wrong? What if I'm not qualified for this? I don't know anything about the Bible. Who am I to honor Jesus Christ with my work? The voice of fear was so loud that it was keeping me away to being worthy to testify about Him. But then He gave me the supernatural.

"It was a Sunday at 1:57 on Easter morning, when the brightest, biggest light, surrounded by a beautiful, luminous blue light hit my face twice like a heartbeat! The next day, incredibly, I became a painter without even knowing anything about painting or drawing. This miracle was God's evidence and verification for my book.

"At this moment, as I'm writing, I can't stop my tears. I understood that my stories were not given to me just to enjoy myself, but they were given for a reason, maybe to be a key to open lots of closed or troubled souls to God, as has indeed happened with my own soul. This was my assignment: to write everything down without adding or removing a single detail, so that you will believe that Jesus Christ is real, and He exists.

"I'm not a miracle worker, nor have I been anointed with some supernatural power to convince you, but I know that my testimony about Jesus Christ is true.

"My promise to you is 'by reading this book, you will experience the presence of Jesus Christ and His blessing to your soul.'

"Remember, Jesus Christ is the only truth and a light out of darkness."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruzanna Khachatryan's new book brings a collection of deeply personal spiritual experiences to life for those in need of encouragement.

Khachatryan shares in hopes of spreading the knowledge gained from the many moments of spiritual reflection and inspiration she has experienced over a lifetime.

