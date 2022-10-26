Joanne Osburn's newly released "I'm Ugly" is an emotionally charged children's story that addresses loss and coping with life-changing injuries

"I'm Ugly" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joanne Osburn will tug at the heartstrings as readers are introduced to an elephant family that faces a devastating fire.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I'm Ugly": an encouraging message for children who have experienced the traumas of death and surviving a significant burn. "I'm Ugly" is the creation of published author Joanne Osburn, a retired hospice grief therapist, a cofounder of a Children's Grief Center, and a death/dying educator. After twenty years of working with grieving families, Osburn knows the value of children's picture books. As a first-time author, she addresses children's grief and their ability to adjust during devastating losses. She resides in Florida.

Osburn shares, "Mia, the baby elephant, portrays the thousands of children burned annually in the USA alone. In a flash, not only does her mother die, but her body is badly burned and permanently disfigured. Her entire life is changed forever. Together with her loving family, Mia offers a message of hope. She is the uncelebrated, unknown heroine that children frequently become when forced to adjust during times of loss. She is the example for unaware adults of the wisdom and intuition that grieving children usually possess.

"I'm Ugly is a valuable tool within all the recuperative settings for traumatized children. Clinical or nonclinical, Mia is the perfect read-aloud."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joanne Osburn's new book explores the big emotions and coping process that accompanies a traumatic event in a child's life.

Osburn shares in hopes of helping families, counselors, and educators aid children in overcoming trauma.

