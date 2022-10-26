New book shares insights and tools on how to create the right mindset and achieve the life of your dreams

Brenda Lanigan announces the publication of 'What If: 365 Days of Positive Possibilities'

PORT COLBORNE, Ontario, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brenda Lanigan takes readers on a journey of self-development and personal transformation with the release of her new book "What If: 365 Days of Positive Possibilities" (published by Balboa Press).

This is a collection of 365 "what ifs," each one offering a glimpse into a different possibility for people to choose to act upon and create the life of their dreams. It asks questions to help open the reader's mind to possibilities, options and opportunities, and allow them determine what that would look like when applied in their lives. This gives the framework to make lasting change, create positivity and manifest goals they never thought possible.

"I want readers to know they are infinite beings. They are loved unconditionally. They are more powerful than they have ever realized and they can do anything they set their mind to do," the author states.

"What If: 365 Days of Positive Possibilities" will appeal to those who want to create a new perspective and a new way of looking at situations. Visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/761287-what-if to get a copy.

"What If: 365 Days of Positive Possibilities"

By Brenda Lanigan

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 416 pages | ISBN 9781982251208

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 416 pages | ISBN 9781982251185

E-Book | 416 pages | ISBN 9781982251192

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Brenda Lanigan's passion for writing began after her first poem was published in 1994 through the Poetry Institute of Canada. She always believed she had a book inside her, and after getting out of her own way, decided to sit down and write it. She is also a contributing author in "Radiant Realizations, Amazing Women of Influence 2021" and "A Gift of Gratitude: A Community Book Project." Lanigan is a lover of oracle cards and she has created her own deck called, Natures Devas; Gentle Messages for Healing. This is the first of many as she has quite a few ideas for other decks waiting in the wings. Lanigan is also a certified transformational lifestyle coach with over 25 years of experience coaching individuals with severe mental health and addictions. She created and facilitated lifestyle programs (with a holistic twist) for the homeless during her 10 years as a social service worker. Her love, as readers will see through the book, is reconnecting with one's self, nature and the beauty that surrounds them.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

