E. James DuBois's newly released "A Lifetime of Adventures" is an inspiring fiction that follows the lives of two close friends through life's peaks and valleys

"A Lifetime of Adventures" from Christian Faith Publishing author E. James DuBois is a charming story that balances family, faith, and adventure as readers enjoy a tale that spans decades between two young boys turned determined men.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Lifetime of Adventures": an enjoyable and engrossing novel. "A Lifetime of Adventures" is the creation of published author E. James DuBois, a dedicated husband of fifty-five three years, a father of two sons, and a grandfather of seven grandchildren who currently resides in Kissimmee, Florida. DuBois is a graduate of Philadelphia Biblical University (now Cairn University) and the California Graduate School of Theology and has served as a pastor, teacher, school administrator, state prison chaplain, and coordinator of chaplaincy services. He retired from the New Jersey Department of Corrections as an assistant divisional director. DuBois is a decorated Vietnam War veteran and served as the director for the New Jersey Department of Corrections Critical Incident Stress Management Team, where he led this team in direct support of the New York—New Jersey Port Authority in New York City at ground zero following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

DuBois shares, "Timothy Sands and Brett Corson forge through life together as best friends. The two preteen boys begin their journey while vacationing with several other families at Cooper's Camp in Muncie Valley, Pennsylvania. Camping helps establish the warning of checking your boots for snakes. Primitive camping facilities does not infringe on cooking great meals, especially breakfast. The outhouse facilities and lack of running water are amenities that are tolerated but not embraced.

"The friends experience the tragedy of having a friend kidnapped. They also share a high school class trip to Germany. Tim learns that volunteering for anything can be rewarding, but there can also be unpleasant consequences. Tim and Brett feel society's disdain for Vietnam veterans. However, they ultimately establish a challenging annual mountain brotherhood experience for veterans. During one wheelchair challenge, the veterans' pickup basketball team faces the West Point basketball team. The cadets are outmatched.

"The two friends share adventures in life to include business opportunities. Their businesses are thriving, but the two friends see the need to adjust their business model to keep up with advancements in technology to remain viable. Tim ultimately establishes a new business to accommodate an unfortunate disability he experiences as a result of a rescue. Tim does not allow his disabilities to define him. Thus, he embodies the meaning of an 'overcomer.' Tim's acceptance of his disabilities is a lesson learned well by his daughter in a way that she ultimately overshadows her father's popularity."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. James DuBois's new book will draw readers in through it's real-world feel as two very different lives unfold.

DuBois brings his natural story-telling skills to life within the pages of his third adult fiction.

Consumers can purchase "A Lifetime of Adventures" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Lifetime of Adventures," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing