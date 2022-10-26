A young knight joins the Knights Templar and is given a mysterious mission that takes him on a deeper journey of outer and inner exploration

D.S. Demaree and S.E. Willbanks release 'A Knight's Time Series Book One: By Faith We Live'

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- D. S. Demaree and S. E. Willbanks announce their entry into the publishing scene with the release of "A Knight's Time Series Book One: By Faith We Live" (published by Balboa Press). This is the story of a young knight who travels to Jerusalem to join the Knights Templar and is given a mysterious mission that takes him on a deeper journey of both outer and inner exploration.

Before the birth of his third son Baldwin, Armand DesMarets hires Rajeev, a Hindu with a Christian upbringing, to give his children a well-rounded education that includes foreign languages, herbology, and astronomy. Rajeev is particularly devoted to Baldwin, who has frightening dreams of a demon, remembrance of a past life, and celestial visions of Mary Magdalene.

The tutor accompanies the young knight and his faithful dog, Bhaiya, as he sets sail to Jerusalem to join a newly formed group of monk warriors, known as the Knights Templar. During their travels, they meet many devout pilgrims, including the pious Bernard of Clairvaux. They also encounter raging seas, pillaging pirates, and one mysterious stranger who becomes an unlikely traveling companion. This is a dedicated religious journey for young Baldwin, but just what lies in store for him when he arrives and meets with the Knights Templar?

"We live in an era of transformation and transition, not to a new world order, but to a new world integration; a new Earth, as it were. This book will appeal to seekers of truth from all cultures and spiritual fields," the authors say. When asked what they want readers to take away from the book, they answer, "A bit of awe along with understanding of how we came to be in the world we find today and to turn fear of the unknown into intelligent courage." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/780094-a-knights-time-series

"A Knight's Time Series Book One: By Faith We Live"

By D. S. Demaree and S. E. Willbanks

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 220 pages | ISBN 9798765230800

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 220 pages | ISBN 9798765230787

E-Book | 220 pages | ISBN 9798765230794

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

D. S. Demaree's ancestors originated in France, and many lived their lives as knights and adventurers. The surname Demaree is attached to the Normandy region, where members of the family belonged to the noble House of Bousis.

A former humor columnist for the Iowa Source and published author, S. E. Willbanks has a master's degree in professional writing. She has helped many authors clarify their ideas. She specializes in humor, historical fiction, fantasy, and children's books. This is her first collaboration with Demaree.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Balboa Press, 844-682-1282, pressreleases@balboapress.com

SOURCE Balboa Press