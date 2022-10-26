Author Marilyn Evans' new book "Caught in the Web of My Mother's Psychosis" is an inspirational and poignant story of being raised by a mother with mental illness

Recent release "Caught in the Web of My Mother's Psychosis" from Page Publishing author Marilyn Evans is an intimate memoir that follows Marilyn through her childhood as she is being raised by her schizophrenic mother. This was written with the intention of detailing a better understanding of the mentally ill.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marilyn Evans, an aspiring actress, singer, songwriter, now author, and loving mother and grandmother who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, has completed her new book "Caught in the Web of My Mother's Psychosis": a gripping and potent memoir that examines Marilyn's upbringing with her mother.

Marilyn states, "As I got a little older, I soon finally left Warm Springs, Georgia, from my aunt's house to live back with my mom. Everything was back to normal. I still didn't have much of a clue on why I was separated from her to live with others, however, I had gathered my own conclusions from listening to the grown-ups gossip and making remarks to themselves when they thought I wasn't listening. By the time I was eight to ten, I noticed things were going on that reminded me of some things happening when I was a little younger before going to live with relatives. Things had gotten to be very difficult at the house in Atlanta than other families.

"Every day there were newspapers taped to the windows, and I was told not to mess with it. I would ask why, but mom would say, 'Don't worry about it, just don't touch.' Now when it came to my older brother, he never had newspaper in his room on his windows. It was just me and mom and elsewhere. My brother's room was always in thick smoke from the smell of incense burning every day, with candles burning in a tin pan, that I was also told not to touch."

Published by Page Publishing, Marilyn Evans' enthralling tale is a portrait of a complex family. Being raised by a mother with schizophrenia was not easy on Marilyn. She is an unforgettable guide through her mother's disparate world, where finding a balance between her normal mind and her mother's psychosis was not easy. Readers will gain a compassion for what it is like to have care for a loved one with mental illness.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Caught in the Web of My Mother's Psychosis" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

