Author Joanne Murray's new book "Animals of the Alphabet" is an enchanting children's story that describes animals for each letter of the alphabet

Recent release "Animals of the Alphabet" from Page Publishing author Joanne Murray is a delightful children's book that offers fun, engaging rhymes that showcase different animals for each letter of the alphabet.

WATSONTOWN, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joanne Murray, who has been a pediatric home health nurse for close to thirty years, has completed her new book "Animals of the Alphabet": a charming children's book designed to show children pictures of different animals that are unique in their own way, like a bird with an umbrella on their head or a fish you can see through.

Author Joanne Murray grew up and still lives in a small town in central Pennsylvania called Watsontown. She lives there with her husband and three children. She has always wanted to write a children's book for all the children she has worked with for over thirty years. She wrote this book hoping to put a smile upon their faces as they read it or as someone else reads it to them.

Joanne Murray discusses her work, writing, "The alphabet is seen through many eyes every day but in different ways. Many people do not understand the meaning of autism or children on the autism spectrum."

Complete with beautiful illustrations, this imaginative work is written in soothing rhymes, creating a gentle, entertaining storybook that can be read again and again.

Published by Page Publishing, Joanne Murray's memorable tale was written with the hope that children, no matter where they live or what they look like, can be different and still feel like they fit in.

Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Animals of the Alphabet" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

