Audrey Rose's newly released "Momma Knows Best" is a sweet story of a mother's love after an unfortunate haircut experience

"Momma Knows Best" from Christian Faith Publishing author Audrey Rose is a delightful juvenile nonfiction that finds a young girl coping with a bad haircut and a mother's quick thinking to save the day.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Momma Knows Best": an encouraging story of the bond between mothers and their children. "Momma Knows Best" is the creation of published author Audrey Rose, a loving wife and resident of Ohio who graduated from Calvin College and went on to serve for twenty-five years in the education system.

Rose shares, "Momma knows best, but what happens when Susie gets a very bad haircut? She doesn't want to go to school, but Momma told her it would be okay. What really happened when Susie went to school and her classmates and teacher saw her very bad haircut? Was Momma right? Was it okay? Many years later, Susie found out what Momma did to take care of her. Momma knows best!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Audrey Rose's new book is an easy-to-read adventure for early learners.

Rose presents readers with a vibrant narrative of love, compassion, and coping with a bad haircut for the entertainment of young imaginations, as based on a trued story.

