New book shares a host of channeled life messages from Nostradamus and others as they explore a host of topics

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elisabeth Jörgensen announces her return to the publishing scene with the release of "Nostradamus Speaks Again™: Heaven Paradise" (published by Balboa Press), a body/mind/spirit book that shares a host of channeled life messages from Nostradamus and others as they explore a host of topics.

This book not only reveals the innermost complicated human nature, but also the complicated time humanity is now approaching in no time at all. In this book, readers will meet the spirits of Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, Lady Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Whitney Houston, John Lennon, and Steve Jobs among others to help them succeed on their "inner journey."

"I would like the reader of this profound and not yet to come message to understand that nothing but ourselves are the message, and that is why this book never has come out beforehand. You the reader will go through a profound and deep transformation after reading such a message! Not only will you, but also the entire world now call upon your time!" Jörgensen says.

When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Jörgensen answers, "We are living in times where we need to move forward, 'telepathy' listening to our hearts 'here' now will be crucial. A channeled book like this is one-step forward, in time. There is no separation, only love can 'create'….speak truth from your heart." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/813827-nostradamus-speaks-again

About the Author

Elisabeth Jörgensen is a telepathic writer and channels mainly in English, despite being Swedish who lives in Sweden (Stockholm). She has a background from the pharmaceutical industry and other international businesses as a marketing professional. However, in recent years, she has gone back to university to study for a nursing degree. Communication has been her main interest and brought her curiosity to what is possible. Some of that she shares in this book.

