Poetry collection reflects on one man's experiences and the world around him providing hope for better days to come

SYDNEY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mark E. Taylor announces his entry into the publishing scene with the release of "Human Lives in Rhyme Consolations in the Time of Covid: A Collection of Poems" (published by Balboa Press AU), a volume of poetry that reflects on one man's experiences and the world around him with the intent of providing hope that better days are ahead.

In this debut collection, Taylor lyrically explores diverse themes that include family, love, and life itself. He takes readers to a sandy beach where a photographer shouts commands to his sun-kissed subject, and then to an alley where a few crouch for coins and others sell mags off tatty loins. He also takes them to a simple song that transports a man to happier times, a weeping willow tree that holds youthful memories, as well as a moment of surprise, love, warmth, and beauty when a mum and son become one.

An excerpt from the poem "Simple Thanks to Account" reads:

I hope, when these years I recollect, I have no regrets

When I am an old man, staring at gathered house dust

Dwelling on my life's ledger, seeing squared all my debts

So to rid any doubts, to square my accounts, I must

"When the world quiets for a moment, and the readers have a chance to pause, these poems will transport them to another realm. One where the delicacy of rhyme lifts the human spirit and provides comfort in these times of turmoil," Taylor says. He adds, "I hope that sharing these poems will bring a smile to everyone's faces, lift their spirits and find joy in their lives once again." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/833441-human-lives-in-rhyme-consolations-in-the-time-of-covid

About the Author

Mark Taylor was born in Zambia, Africa but he grew up in New Zealand. When he is traveling the world, he describes himself as an observant passerby. Today, he divides his time between New Zealand and Australia. This is his first book of poetry.

