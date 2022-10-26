Author Rei Billi's new book "Dang: The Perfect Family" is a spellbinding coming-of-age drama following a young woman navigating a series of traumatic events

Recent release "Dang: The Perfect Family" from Page Publishing author Rei Billi is a rivetingly mysterious novel with unpredictable twists in a journey of self-discovery, betrayal, and madness for Alexandria and her inner circle.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rei Billi, a children's sci-fi, fantasy, poetry, and young adult fiction writer, has completed her new book "Dang: The Perfect Family": a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its stunning conclusion.

What would you do if an egotistical, narcissistic sociopath saved your life? Send them a postcard with a thank-you note attached, run away as fast as you can, or marry them?

Open the pages to "Dang" to find out what Alexandria does when she encounters a wolf in sheep's clothing. The people closest to her betray her, the family she's known for a lifetime sends her down a lonely path, and the love of her life has an undiagnosed mental illness that goes unnoticed and untreated.

Deep dive into a sea of drama, murder, and mystery as Alexandria navigates teenage life to young adult. Panic attacks hit her like a dump truck with no warning as traumatic events ransack her mental health like a thief in the night. After graduating high school, Alexandria's parents force her to join a Marine Corps camp. When she returns home from camp, shocking family secrets unfold. She realizes that the stakes are high and must decide how to make it out alive.

