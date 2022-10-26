April Belle Fulton's newly released "Demolition: Broken Hearts" is an enjoyable novella that finds a woman on the brink of despair finding hope

"Demolition: Broken Hearts" from Christian Faith Publishing author April Belle Fulton is an impactful story of God's grace that takes readers into the world of Adrilynn, a woman feeling hopeless and uncertain of the future.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Demolition: Broken Hearts": a captivating narrative of faith, growth, and God's guiding hand. "Demolition: Broken Hearts" is the creation of published author April Belle Fulton, a dedicated wife and mother of five.

Fulton shares, "Adrilynn was tired of hurting. This was twice she had gone through a loss such as this. Why was God allowing this to happen to her again? Did she deserve these hardships as the so-called people who loved her said? Was she cursed? So many questions, so few answers.

"Again, Adrilynn found herself trudging through life alone. Happiness seemed to be a distant friend, and the love of her life even farther than that. What would she do now? Who could she turn to in her time of need? Was God truly able to mend a broken heart or restore a broken marriage? With the bricks of life lying at her feet, she could only trust God to do what He does as the Potter—tear down and rebuild."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Belle Fulton's new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers see what awaits a heartbroken young woman.

Fulton paints a vivid picture within the pages of this brief but enjoyable fiction.

Consumers can purchase "Demolition: Broken Hearts" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

