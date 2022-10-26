Author Robert Charles's new book "Glenville" is a story about a group of teenage boys from a small Texas town who must deal with the consequences of their actions

Recent Release "Glenville: The Retaliation of Edward McMannus" from Page Publishing author Robert Charles is set in the small town of Glenville, Texas in the 1960's where the new kid in town, Edward McMannus, becomes the target of Jed Davenport, the school's notorious bully. Jed and his buddies torment and harass Edward for nearly a year before he finally takes action against them, revealing a well-kept secret and bringing unwanted national attention to the town.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert Charles is an avid golfer, licensed pilot, and aviation enthusiast. Now a Florida resident, Charles grew up in a small Texas town in the 1960's, the setting for his new book "Glenville: The Retaliation of Edward McMannus". "Glenville" is an intriguing story about a mild-mannered teenage boy who is tormented and harassed relentlessly by a notorious bully and his devious accomplices.

Charles writes: "Tommy and Mitch entered the gym through the northwest door. Jed watched as we drove off then entered the gym through the front door as Edward was turning off the lights. Edward looked left and right and instantly knew what this was all about. He knew they were there for one reason: to even the score. He knew these three wanted to hurt him. It was three against one. He would need to fight like he had never fought before."

Published by Page Publishing, Robert Charles's story is about growing up in a small Texas town in the 1960's when life is lived at a slower pace and young people are searching for direction and purpose. It is about the consequences of bullying and how one young man's fight to survive creates chaos, unwanted attention, and division in the town. "Glenville" is a coming-of-age story that develops into a thriller and whose cliff-hanger ending will keep its readers guessing.

Readers who wish to experience this thought provoking and entertaining book can purchase "Glenville: The Retaliation of Edward McMannus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

