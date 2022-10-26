Michael Wuehler's newly released "Alice and the Soccer Star" is a delightful story of friendship and important aspects of sportsmanship

"Alice and the Soccer Star" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Wuehler is an entertaining story that can be shared amongst the whole family as a young girl with a passion for soccer takes readers on an enjoyable adventure.

"Alice and the Soccer Star": a charming coming-of-age story. "Alice and the Soccer Star" is the creation of published author Michael Wuehler, an ordained minister and proud grandfather of six.

Wuehler shares, "Alice is a soccer superstar. Alice can kick, dribble, and shoot goals better than anyone in her soccer league. Alice is also known for her signature cartwheels after scoring a goal. Being the best soccer player does not always make you a great teammate. Alice will soon find that making lasting friends is more important than shooting soccer goals.

"You can join in this fun, fast-paced, and heartwarming book as Alice and her team compete for the city soccer championship. Will Alice win the ultimate prize of a lasting friendship or just a plastic trophy? You have to read the book to find out the answer. This book received the Great Soccer Mom seal of approval.

"The only thing missing from this book is you. Try to catch a copy of Alice and the Soccer Star if you can."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Wuehler's new book is a charming installment to the author's "The Proud Papa Series of Children's Books."

Wuehler shares in hopes of bringing an uplifting narrative filled with important lessons of faith, family, and friendship to all.

