Marsha Dirasenia Moss's newly released "Evey's Favorite Day of the Week" is a charming story of a little girl with a passion for learning about God

"Evey's Favorite Day of the Week" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marsha Dirasenia Moss is a delightful opportunity to help encourage young readers seeking a deeper understanding of God's word.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Evey's Favorite Day of the Week": a fun and uplifting message of faith for juvenile readers. "Evey's Favorite Day of the Week" is the creation of published author Marsha Dirasenia Moss, a proud mother of four who is a devout Christian and Evangelist and the owner and artist at Remember to Be Humble.

Moss shares, "Evey's Favorite Day of the Week is about a little girl who loves Sundays. She loves her parents and the church. Evey's favorite part about church is spending time with her friends and her Sunday school teacher Brother Cooper. This book is also about having unconditional love, having the same love for your neighbors as God want us to have.

"'Then one of them, which was a lawyer asked him in a question, tempting him, and saying, "Master, which is the great commandment in the law?" Jesus said unto him, "Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and the great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself"' (Matthew 22:35–39).

"The Bible says that love is the greatest of all the commandments, and Evey's Favorite Day of the Week should be able to show that love."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha Dirasenia Moss's new book will entertain and encourage as readers are introduced to a message of God's love.

Moss shares in hopes of helping to nurture a sense of God's love within the upcoming generation.

Consumers can purchase "Evey's Favorite Day of the Week" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Evey's Favorite Day of the Week," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

