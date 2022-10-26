Rose Parkhurst's newly released "Adventures in the Desert" is a fun family adventure to the desert for a dynamic foursome

"Adventures in the Desert" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose Parkhurst is a charming continuation of the dynamic adventures of four bonded cousins as a summer of adventure unfolds in the desert.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 -- "Adventures in the Desert" is the creation of published author Rose Parkhurst.

Parkhurst shares, "This story continues the series about two sets of brothers who are the same age and cousins growing up in different states and cultures. Each summer has new adventures with family and friends!

"Enjoy this second book of the series as these four boys go on an Adventure in the Desert."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose Parkhurst's new book will entertain and share some key cultural points of communities connected to the desert.

Parkhurst paints a vivid picture that will spark the imagination of young readers as they explore the desert with a loving family.

